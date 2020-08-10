Nonresidential Construction Employment Falls in July Due to Project Cancellations, Postponements

Nonresidential construction employment was down by 4,000 jobs in July, largely due to an increase in project postponements and cancellations due to coronavirus impacts.

August 10, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Jobs Graph 8 7 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

The construction industry added 20,000 jobs on net in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. During the last three months, the industry has added 639,000 jobs, recovering roughly 59% of the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic-induced recession.

Nonresidential construction employment, however, was down by 4,000 jobs on net in July compared to June. The bulk of job loss emerged from the nonresidential building subsector, which experienced a decrease of 9,300 jobs. Nonresidential specialty trade contractors added 3,500 jobs, while the heavy and civil engineering segment added 1,800 jobs.

The construction unemployment rate was 8.9% in July, up 5.1 percentage points from the same time last year. Unemployment across all industries declined from 11.1% in June to 10.2% this month.

Jobs Table 8 7 2020Associated Builders and Contractors“For several weeks, contractors have noted an increase in project postponements and cancellations due to coronavirus impacts,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “July data reflect this reality, as many of the postponed or cancelled projects are in categories such as office, lodging and retail. Correspondingly, employment in the nonresidential building segments declined by more than 9,000 positions in July.”

“At the same time, there appears to be a growing amount of work modifying existing structures,” said Basu. “That helps explain the 3,500 jobs created within the nonresidential specialty trade segment, which, among other things, encompasses workers who handle air handling systems.

“The outlook for nonresidential construction spending is not especially favorable for the next year,” said Basu. “The pandemic remains stubbornly in place, and while today’s jobs numbers indicate ongoing economic recovery, the pace of recovery has softened in conjunction with viral resurgence. Commercial real estate fundamentals are in tatters, with the pandemic set to leave behind many shuttered restaurants, empty storefronts and vacated office suites. State and local government finances are also in dire shape, while the federal government’s Highway Trust Fund is on the verge of insolvency absent any congressional intervention. While contractors maintain a healthy level of backlog, according to ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator, the trajectory of nonresidential construction during the months ahead will depend heavily upon the nature of economic stimulus and the extent policymakers prioritize construction and infrastructure.”

Recommended
Engine Oil I Stock 000046089256 Double
Your Lube Room Should Include These Essentials
Whether your reorganizing your existing lube room or creating a new one, make sure you include these eight essential items on your shelves.
August 1, 2020
No matter your situation, look today to move your next vice president to a greater level of responsibility and accountability. The effort will benefit both the new vice president and just about everyone else with whom they come into contact!
The Making of a Leader: The Construction Vice President
The role of construction vice president has expanded to take on more-specific responsibilities, demanding an individual who is more skilled and schooled in ways to grow the company
February 27, 2017
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 4386476
Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs
State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure
August 3, 2020
Latest
Annotation 2020 07 29 143421
Workforce Challenges Continue in Construction and Equipment Manufacturing Industries
Becky Schultz, editor of Equipment Today, and Sara Jensen, editor of OEM Off-Highway, explore the workforce challenges, and opportunities, during and post-pandemic.
August 10, 2020
No matter your situation, look today to move your next vice president to a greater level of responsibility and accountability. The effort will benefit both the new vice president and just about everyone else with whom they come into contact!
The Making of a Leader: The Construction Vice President
The role of construction vice president has expanded to take on more-specific responsibilities, demanding an individual who is more skilled and schooled in ways to grow the company
February 27, 2017
Heals Act
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Week of August 3
Eight lube-room essentials, what the latest coronavirus relief package holds for construction, blinding result for I-85 bridge-construction lighting and how to prevent heat stress in a pandemic
August 7, 2020
A commonly held rental myth is customers don&rsquo;t have the option to get quality, dependable machines. But there are plenty of later-model, low-hour, reliable machines available.
3 Myths About Renting Construction Equipment and the Truth About Why to Rent
It’s time to shed some truth on the topic of rental and debunk three of the most common myths about renting equipment.
August 7, 2020
Dmi July 2020a
Dodge Momentum Index Moves Higher for the First Time in 2020
Index moved 3.4% higher in July for the first in all of 2020.
August 7, 2020
Improve Your Preplanning Agenda for On-the-job Success
6 tips to set preplanning meeting agenda
August 7, 2020
In order to achieve the desired polished concrete finish on this lobby floor, Concrete Flooring Solutions used CTS Cement Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling product to bring an overpoured floor back to its specified recessed depth.
Self-Leveling Topping Corrects Concrete Floor Overpour on Polishing Job
CTS Cement's Rapid Set TRU Self-Leveling topping helped a contractor bring an overpoured concrete floor back to specification in order to achieve the desired polished-concrete surface
April 18, 2012
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Mauldin Group Offers Construction Marketing Strategies for Post-Pandemic Growth
Bonnie Mauldin, managing director of The Mauldin Group shares insights on how to market your construction business to help secure work in the current environment.
August 6, 2020
Cnt 232 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Virus Crisis and Recession Putting Construction Recovery at Significant Risk
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the nation's building markets during the first half of 2020; plus more construction industry news on the August 6, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
August 6, 2020
Use mandatory meetings to get everyone on the same page and achieve your project and company goals.
7 Mandatory Management Meetings Your Construction Company Must Have
As the business owner and manager, meetings make life much better as you create a better run company, free yourself to do what you should do and allow for time to plan, strategize, sell, and focus on making more money.
August 5, 2020
The AED Foundation saw the need for an aptitude test that would allow students the opportunity to see where they stand before committing to an industry program.
AED Foundation’s Construction Career Aptitude Test Soon to Launch
As the AED Foundation (AEDF) continues to address the industry's skills gap through its Vision 2024 plan, the soon-to-launch Construction Career Aptitude Test aims to help address the workforce shortage starting at the high school level.
August 4, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f2987bbd5772
[THE TRACK] Construction Industry Update with ForConstructionPros.com: Part 2
Dennis Howard, RDO Equipment, and Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor and ForConstructionPros.com contributor, continue the conversation on what's happening and what lies ahead for construction in Part 2 of The Track.
August 4, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
July 7, 2020
159647241265956301
Caterpillar Sees 31% Decrease in Q2 2020 Sales and Revenue
Despite substantial Q2 decline, the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer says it is "well positioned for these challenging times."
August 3, 2020
Through financing, you can take on projects with significantly less cash up front.
How Financing Can Exponentially Grow Your Business
Contractor financing can open a world of opportunities for construction companies, allowing them to exponentially grow their businesses.
August 3, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
bidadoo President Shares Pandemic’s Influence on Online Buying and Selling of Heavy Equipment
bidadoo’s Howard Hawk tells how the pandemic is accelerating the trend toward increased online buying and selling of heavy equipment.
August 3, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb 5eeb719ab2fcf 5f072930a2e34
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] Challenges and Opportunities to Rebuild the Workforce During and Post-Pandemic
COVID-19 has generated more and new challenges yet also offers opportunities to rebuild the workforce and its skills. This episode examines both aspects, as well as the growing role technology will play in workforce development.
August 3, 2020
Ask Blackboard Chalk Board Chalkboard 356079
4 Tips to Clear the Confusion on Construction Jobsites
Clearing the confusion is essential to maximizing productivity and safety on your projects.
August 3, 2020
Meeting Gettyimages 516176306
5 Reasons Company Leaders Resist Needed Change – Even During This Crisis
Members of an organization often are keenly aware that something needs to be done; but management does not act, and the cost of inertia can be high.
July 27, 2020
Exoskeleton 1
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories the Week of July 27
Where COVID-19 is causing a surge in construction-project cancellations, Hilti joins the exoskeleton race, battleground voters oppose Trump’s opening the Tongass to logging, Virginia enacts first enforceable state COVID-19 workplace safety standard
July 31, 2020
Artist&apos;s rendition of the Montage Residences Big Sky scheduled to open in 2021 in Montana&apos;s Spanish Peaks Mountain Club.
116 Workers at Montana Construction Site Test Positive for Coronavirus
All of those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Suffolk Construction’s resort project, Montage Big Sky, are asymptomatic and the company continues voluntary testing
July 30, 2020
Guilherme Cunha 0 Z Ot Nz Dvu Zg Unsplash
Everyday Tips to Safely Get Back to Work on Construction Sites
Medical expert offers tips to help construction sites work safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 30, 2020
AED has launched a grassroots campaign to target U.S. Senators to act on infrastructure legislation.
PPP Loans Supported More than 16,000 AED Distributor Member Jobs
More than 235 AED distributor members received PPP loan assistance for payroll costs and other expenses, supporting more than 16,000 jobs
July 30, 2020
116017255 10213704069835153 1968392256205950990 O
Preventing Heat Stress Among Asphalt Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 has proved challenging for many construction companies, especially as states are ramping up mask requirements. Here's how to mitigate those challenges while keeping workers safe during hot weather months.
July 30, 2020