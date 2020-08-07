Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Week of August 3

The stories contractors are reading this week include Volvo’s sale of its Blaw Knox paver business, a COVID-19 outbreak among the crew building a Montana resort, a surge in camera technology improving security, safety and jobsite performance, construction-ready infrastructure projects on hold due to lack of funding and more.

10. 7 Mandatory Management Meetings Your Construction Company Must Have

As the business owner and manager, meetings make life much better as you create a better run company, free yourself to do what you should do and allow for time to plan, strategize, sell, and focus on making more money.

9. Everyday Tips to Safely Get Back to Work on Construction Sites

Medical expert offers tips to help construction sites work safely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. Construction-Ready Projects on Hold Due to Lack of Funding

The American Society of Civil Engineers has put together an interactive map of construction-ready infrastructure projects that span from dams, inland waterways, water systems and more that are on hold due to budget constraints

7. Camera Technology Elevates Security, Safety and Jobsite Performance

Advances in technology make jobsite camera technology much more than a theft deterrent.

6. 116 Workers at Montana Construction Site Test Positive for Coronavirus

All of those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Suffolk Construction’s resort project, Montage Big Sky, are asymptomatic and the company continues voluntary testing

5. Volvo Construction Equipment to Divest Blaw-Knox Paver Business to Gencor Industries

The deal, expected to be finalized in Q4 2020, will allow Gencor to manufacture, develop and market the North American paver product line under the Blaw-Knox brand.

4. Preventing Heat Stress Among Asphalt Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 has proved challenging for many construction companies, especially as states are ramping up mask requirements. Here's how to mitigate those challenges while keeping workers safe during hot weather months.

3. Shedding Some Light on I-84

Waters Construction Company decided to test a Chicago Pneumatic CPLT V5+ light tower for a bridge repair project in Connecticut – and the results were blinding.

2. Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Excludes Funding for State DOTs

State departments of transportation across the country need an “immediate infusion” of at least $37 billion to prevent disruptions to planned transportation projects and keep workers employed but the Senate HEALS Act excludes funding for infrastructure

1. Your Lube Room Should Include These Essentials

Whether your reorganizing your existing lube room or creating a new one, make sure you include these eight essential items on your shelves.