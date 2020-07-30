Construction-Ready Projects on Hold Due to Lack of Funding

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated employment sectors as well as municipal and state budgets. State DOTs saw revenues plummet by 14 percent through June 2020 when compared to the previous year and the National League of Cities found 65 percent of cities are being forced to delay or completely cancel capital expenditures and infrastructure projects. Data compiled by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows at least $9 billion of construction work on transportation projects have already been shelved. In the coming months, we have a unique opportunity to reinvest in our infrastructure and jumpstart America’s economy.

Still, there are hundreds of worthy projects in the pipeline across the country. While there’s no way to develop an exhaustive list, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has provided a map which gives a snapshot of the construction-ready infrastructure projects covering the categories of dams, inland waterways, clean and drinking water, and multimodal freight that are out there.

Should Congress pass a comprehensive infrastructure investment package, projects like these can break ground in the near-term and put people back to work. Our future economic prosperity relies on modern infrastructure, and our immediate recovery calls for large-scale reemployment. Now is the time to reinvest in the backbone of America – our infrastructure.

View the interactive map here.