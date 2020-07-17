ARTBA: NEPA Reforms Won’t Be Realized Without Long-Term Transportation Funding Bill

ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer endorsed President Trump’s announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but Bauer added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize benefits

July 17, 2020
According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump&rsquo;s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years.
According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump’s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer has endorsed President Donald Trump’s July 15 announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize the benefits.

Bauer’s full statement:

“The National Environmental Policy Act’s antiquated, three-decade old review procedures have unnecessarily stymied critically needed infrastructure improvements. 

“We heartily endorse President Trump’s steadfast commitment to speed up the delivery of transportation projects, while keeping environmental safeguards in place.

“The full effects of building major projects requiring the NEPA reforms outlined by the Trump administration won’t be realized with more temporary federal highway and transit program funding extensions.   

“Maximizing the benefits of the president’s NEPA reforms is another in a long line of reasons for Congress to complete action on a robust, multi-year surface transportation investment bill before the current law expires Sept. 30.”

Bauer was among a select group of business leaders present at a Jan. 9 White House event as President Trump first announced the NEPA modernization. In addition to submitting comments supporting the rule, ARTBA also testified at public hearings in Denver and Washington, D.C.

Deregulatory Actions Save Money

According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump’s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years. The benefits will take many forms: Americans will have access to cheaper cars, and patients will save nearly 10 percent on prescription drugs.

The White House says these rollbacks on everyday items will help blue-collar and middle-class Americans significantly more than the richest citizens of our country.

"Overregulation falls disproportionately on the shoulders of lower-income families, who spend a larger share of their incomes on heavily regulated goods and services," a statement from The White House says. "Those purchases include transportation, food, and healthcare. Such government burdens also cost American jobs by causing workers to be replaced with lower-cost machines."

Under President Trump, $50 billion in regulatory costs has already been saved. By current projections, the CEA estimates that cutting red tape will lead real incomes for Americans to rise by $53 billion per year between 2021 and 2029.

The new rule modernizes NEPA in a number of ways. It:

  • establishes a two-year limit for environmental impact statements and a one-year limit for environmental assessments;
  • places page limits on both types of documents;
  • requires a single final document for all environmental reviews — mirroring President Trump’s “One Federal Decision” executive order; and
  • provides greater strength for “lead agencies” on projects.

A complete list of the changes can be found at this White House fact sheet. Read the published final rule.

The rule takes effect Sept. 14, but ARTBA expects challenges in both the federal courts and Congress.

Related
Pikrepo com
Trump Rolls Back More Environmental Law to Speed Infrastructure Permits
July 16, 2020
Nepa Green 400x275
NEPA Roll Back Reduces Construction Permitting Timelines by Shortening Environmental Review Process
July 16, 2020
Recommended
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Austin Highwayconst
550+ Infrastructure Projects Critical to Stimulating the U.S. Economy and Creating Jobs
Projects cover all infrastructure sectors, have an overall investment value of about $1 trillion and stand to create as many as 2.4 million jobs
July 9, 2020
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%.
Infrastructure Construction Jobs Decline Even As Construction Adds 158,000 Workers In June
Gains in June are concentrated in home building as state and local governments postpone or cancel roads and other projects in the face of looming budget deficits
July 7, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Worker 1895691 1920
Where Does the Infrastructure Bill Stand Today?
Updated 7/2: AEM President Dennis Slater Makes Statement Upon Signing of Infrastructure Bill
July 2, 2020
AED President Issues Statement After House Passes INVEST in America Act
In order to urge the Senate to act, AED is providing a drafted letter package to send to your local Senators.
July 1, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Image Of Old Building On American Banknote 4386157
House Vote Today on Infrastructure Bill
The House will cut short its work week and vote Wednesday, July 1st, on a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats hail as transformative and Republicans dismiss as doomed.
July 1, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a
Three Things the Asphalt Pavement Industry Needs to Watch in Congress
Our roads and highways are in desperate need of repair and the industry needs Congress to do something about it. Keep an eye on these thee things happening in Washington this summer.
June 26, 2020
4 29 20 Graph 980x671
Report: States Ramping Up Highway & Bridge Construction Contracts
According to a report from ARTBA, the value of highway and bridge contract awards was up 4 percent last month compared to the same time last year.
June 26, 2020
106537713 3021483274597568 7229854702570079132 O
Summary Breaks Down 'Moving America Forward' Act
A 96-page summary of the Moving Forward Act breaks down the specific sector-by-sector infrastructure investments inside the INVEST in America Act surface transportation reauthorization bill
June 26, 2020
Cnt 229 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Infrastructure Funding Plans Pass Before FAST Act Expires?
Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and the White House has ordered the U.S. Transportation Department to devise a $1 trillion infrastructure funding bill.
June 25, 2020
Dsc 0225
Survey Data Shows Construction Activity Returning To Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Survey shows construction activity is returning to pre-coronavirus levels in many parts of the country and some firms are beginning to add workers
June 19, 2020
103964773 1169014556794073 2087700526101987826 O
20 Transportation Projects to Receive $906 Million in INFRA Grants
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced a $906 million investment to revitalize America’s infrastructure
June 19, 2020
104900622 10158080538005973 6932085916775126720 O
Democrats 'Moving America Forward' Bill Focuses on Resilient Infrastructure
The $1.5 trillion bill includes a $500 billion transportation package but Republicans fear it focuses too much on climate change
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 19 At 11 07 21 Am
Highways Drive America Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness for Infrastructure Funding
The Highway Materials Group launched the initiative which will bring awareness to how investment in our nation’s surface transportation can drive economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
June 19, 2020
Close Up Photo Of Gray Concrete Road 1197095
AED President Says 'No More Excuses' on Infrastructure Investment
AED's Brian P. McGuire urges bipartisan action stating it is "long overdue for our leaders in Washington to provide substantial, long-term surface transportation investments."
June 19, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 18 At 7 30 49 Am
Why Infrastructure Investment Can't Wait
At the end of September, the last surface-transportation reauthorization expires. New federal infrastructure legislation can be a path to addressing problems that will only get costlier and more cumbersome without a major bipartisan push now.
June 18, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020