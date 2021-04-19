Dodge Data & Analytics Announces Merger with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network

Dodge Data & Analytics (“Dodge”) and The Blue Book Building & Construction Network (“The Blue Book”) announce that they are combining their businesses in a merger. Dodge’s owner, Symphony Technology Group (STG) – a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on business-to-business data, software and analytics companies – facilitated the transaction.

Dodge and The Blue Book have each successfully served the construction industry for more than 100 years, and their combined expertise and capabilities will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking. The combination will result in the Dodge | Blue Book Construction Industry Database containing more than 10 billion data elements and comprising complete, up-to-date and accurate information about projects, people, firms and products in the industry.

Dodge CEO Daniel McCarthy will lead the combined company and The Blue Book President and General Manager Brian Tonry will continue in his current role. Former Blue Book CEO Richard Johnson will be integral in the combination of the two companies and will serve as a member of the combined company’s Board of Directors.

“The construction industry is undergoing a major digital transformation across the entire business lifecycle, and uniting Dodge and The Blue Book will provide construction business leaders the data and digital connections that help fuel their growth,” said McCarthy. “We’re confident that our combined offering will be unmatched and will help our customers improve their planning, win more new business and cultivate stronger relationships with the decision-makers that are involved in specifying products and awarding contracts for billions of dollars of construction projects every year.”

The combined entity will offer a unified approach for new business generation, business planning, research and marketing services users can leverage to find the best partners to complete projects, and to engage with customers and prospects to promote projects, products and services. It is powered by more than 1,200 team members and will annually serve:

10+ billion data elements

14+ million project and document searches

60+ million annual messages centered around bidding opportunities

1.2 million+ commercial construction professionals a month seeking growth opportunities

40,000+ customers

“The Blue Book and Dodge have enjoyed a decades-long partnership of working together, so officially merging our businesses is a natural evolution, not only for the two companies, but for the construction industry overall,” said Johnson. “Bringing together these two market leaders will allow us to innovate faster, develop even more advanced solutions and scale our operations to keep up with the changing demands of our customers and the industry.”

Following the merger, the company headquarters will remain at the Dodge campus in Hamilton, New Jersey, and The Blue Book headquarters in Jefferson Valley, New York, will become a primary office for the company.