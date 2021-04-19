Dodge Data & Analytics Announces Merger with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network

The combined entity will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking.

April 19, 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Dodge Data & Analytics (“Dodge”) and The Blue Book Building & Construction Network (“The Blue Book”) announce that they are combining their businesses in a merger. Dodge’s owner, Symphony Technology Group (STG) – a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on business-to-business data, software and analytics companies – facilitated the transaction. 

Dodge and The Blue Book have each successfully served the construction industry for more than 100 years, and their combined expertise and capabilities will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking. The combination will result in the Dodge | Blue Book Construction Industry Database containing more than 10 billion data elements and comprising complete, up-to-date and accurate information about projects, people, firms and products in the industry.

Dodge CEO Daniel McCarthy will lead the combined company and The Blue Book President and General Manager Brian Tonry will continue in his current role. Former Blue Book CEO Richard Johnson will be integral in the combination of the two companies and will serve as a member of the combined company’s Board of Directors. 

“The construction industry is undergoing a major digital transformation across the entire business lifecycle, and uniting Dodge and The Blue Book will provide construction business leaders the data and digital connections that help fuel their growth,” said McCarthy. “We’re confident that our combined offering will be unmatched and will help our customers improve their planning, win more new business and cultivate stronger relationships with the decision-makers that are involved in specifying products and awarding contracts for billions of dollars of construction projects every year.” 

The combined entity will offer a unified approach for new business generation, business planning, research and marketing services users can leverage to find the best partners to complete projects, and to engage with customers and prospects to promote projects, products and services. It is powered by more than 1,200 team members and will annually serve: 

  • 10+ billion data elements
  • 14+ million project and document searches
  • 60+ million annual messages centered around bidding opportunities 
  • 1.2 million+ commercial construction professionals a month seeking growth opportunities 
  • 40,000+ customers

“The Blue Book and Dodge have enjoyed a decades-long partnership of working together, so officially merging our businesses is a natural evolution, not only for the two companies, but for the construction industry overall,” said Johnson. “Bringing together these two market leaders will allow us to innovate faster, develop even more advanced solutions and scale our operations to keep up with the changing demands of our customers and the industry.”

Following the merger, the company headquarters will remain at the Dodge campus in Hamilton, New Jersey, and The Blue Book headquarters in Jefferson Valley, New York, will become a primary office for the company. 

Recommended
Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) shows 16 percent greater carbon dioxide emissions per unit of energy for diesel compared with propane.
The Clean Power Solution Rental Customers are Looking For
Propane generators give rental customers undeniable reliability and nonstop power— without sacrificing environmental impact.
April 13, 2021
Warrington Engineers replacing bridges at Warrington Bank Quay station.jpg
Time-Lapse Video: Crews Complete Rail Bridge Replacement
Construction crews recently completed a rail bridge replacement project in the United Kingdom.
April 9, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Latest
Extracker Procore Logo
Extracker Announces Integration with Procore
Change-order communication software teams with global project management platform to give contractors new opportunities to streamline workflows and reduce risk.
April 19, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
April 19, 2021
Sellers must get expectations in check and see what, if any, investment is worth putting into the equipment to upgrade or repair before it is ready for sale.
Best Practices for Getting the Greatest Value When Selling Used Equipment
The used equipment market is hot right now. If you're doing "Spring cleaning" in your fleet, make sure you understand your options to get the best value from each machine.
April 19, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Ladies of Sunbelt Rentals Discuss Opportunities for Women in Construction
Three female team members from Sunbelt Rentals discuss their roles and career paths within the company, as well as how to encourage other women to consider career opportunities in construction.
April 19, 2021
In the long term, sustainability practices will continue changing due to regulation and innovation, but construction companies that adapt early on will attract customers who want to work with partners who have a proven track record.
Taking a Sustainable Approach to Pavement Maintenance in 2021
As climate change becomes a broader conversation, there will likely be changes across many industries in the coming decades. Companies in the construction industry can do their part now to help make their operations more sustainable
April 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Construction Starts March 21 Chart Month
Construction Starts Up in March But Material Prices Could Weigh Heavy on Recovery
Construction is expected to continue to improve but headwinds in the form of material prices could prove a drag on industry growth.
April 16, 2021
Ignite Const Summit
2021 Ignite Construction Summit
Ignite is the construction industry's only conference and networking event designed for construction business owners and high-level managers.
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Vacuworx Online Training
Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment
The training program provides access to information to help ensure dealers and contractors are able to use and service Vacuworx equipment correctly and safely.
April 16, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
Employers should remain cautious as employees return to workplaces as there might be new risks and employment litigation on the horizon.
April 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 24: How to Improve Company Culture
Poor culture at your construction company can have negative impacts on your business including an increased risk of errors, higher turnover and lower productivity. This week Jess & Dormie share tips to help.
April 9, 2021
Adobe Stock 357020939
How to Ensure All is Forgiven Under the Paycheck Protection Program
When it comes to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, forgiveness is more complicated than you think.
April 12, 2021
Iso Yellow2
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 Neck-band Style Headphones
XTRA 2.0 is an all-over upgrade to the company's popular neckband-style line while maintaining the classic magnetic earbuds and SafeMax Technology.
April 12, 2021
7 V1 A6127
ISOtunes LINK Bluetooth Earmuff
April 12, 2021
Anarky Labs FlyBy Guys bvlos drone tech
BVLOS DJI Drone Flight Could be Game Changer for Construction
Anarky Labs is developing artificial reality software that could make Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight more accessible.
April 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Suffolk Construction’s Lea Stendahl Highlights Careers for Women and “Rebuild the Ratio” Campaign
Lea Stendahl shares her path into the industry and the opportunities she sees for other women in construction. She also highlights Suffolk's "Rebuild the Ratio" campaign to not only get more women into the company but more girls into STEM careers.
April 12, 2021
How Hiring Gig Workers Can Help Your Concrete Business in 2021
How Hiring Gig Workers Can Help Your Concrete Business in 2021
Not only can supplementing your workforce with temporary workers give you access to potential talent with skills you may not have access to otherwise, but it might also help you save money during your slower times.
April 8, 2021
Cu Industry Responds American Road & Transportation Builders Association (artba)
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Most-read construction stories include how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied
April 8, 2021
Cu 04082012
[VIDEO]The Week's Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories: Industry Reacts to Biden Infrastructure Plan
Why these are construction’s most-read stories: how change orders hold back construction companies, corporations call tax hikes to pay for $2 trillion infrastructure plan 'dangerously misguided,' Sandvik acquires Allied and more
April 9, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021