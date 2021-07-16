2021 Economic Outlook Now Projects 6.1% GDP Growth, 13.3% Rise in Capital Investments

Q3 update forecasts annual U.S. GDP growth to reach 6.1% in 2021, with annual investment in construction and other equipment and software to grow 13.3%.

July 16, 2021
Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation
Eco Outlook Q3cover 1187x1536
Equipment Leasing Foundation L 10950309

As businesses across the country continue to invest during the post-pandemic recovery, annual U.S. GDP growth is forecast to reach 6.1% in 2021, with annual investment growth in equipment - including construction equipment - and software projected at 13.3%, based on the Q3 update to the 2021 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation.

“The Q3 update indicates that America is now opening for business quickly,” noted Scott Thacker, foundation chair and CEO, Ivory Consulting Corporation. “The evidence illustrated in the Outlook points to a booming economy for the second half of the year as long as the pandemic remains in check, and despite several potential headwinds which must be monitored carefully.

“In the shorter term, strong growth for both the economy and the equipment finance industry are expected to be realized this summer,” he added.

Highlights from the Q3 update to the 2021 Outlook include:

  • Equipment and software investment benefited from an 18% surge in Q1, and is well above its pre-pandemic level.
  • The U.S. economy expanded at a robust 6.4% (revised) annualized rate in Q1 2021, an acceleration from Q4 2020. Q1 GDP was just 0.9% below its level at the end of 2019, indicating that the economy exceeded its pre-pandemic level in Q2.
  • The U.S. manufacturing sector is still facing record levels of demand, even as the pandemic hamstrings key manufacturing centers around the world. However, industrial output in the U.S. has been constrained by acute shortages of key inputs and elevated prices.
  • Main Street has emerged from the pandemic having suffered less damage than many expected, in part due to historic federal relief efforts. Consumers are spending again, capacity limits and distancing requirements have largely been lifted, and the outlook is as bright as it has been since the pandemic began.
  • Federal Reserve officials have, for the most part, reached consensus agreement that inflation pressures will prove to be transitory. However, given the speed and magnitude of the economic rebound, the Fed has hedged a bit and signaled that rate hikes could begin in 2023.

While the outlook is mostly positive, notable headwinds remain, including two — supply chain issues and services exports — that stem from the rest of the world’s continued struggles with COVID-19 and comparatively slower vaccination push. In addition, the risk of sustained high inflation and the expiration of federal support measures are key factors to watch this summer and fall.

Equipment and Software Investment Momentum

The Foundation-Keybridge U.S. Equipment & Software Investment Momentum Monitor, which is released in conjunction with the Economic Outlook, tracks 12 equipment and software investment verticals. In addition, the Momentum Monitor Sector Matrix provides a customized data visualization of current values of each of the 12 verticals based on recent momentum and historical strength.

Nine verticals are showing signs of accelerating investment after the pandemic-fueled collapse, and three other verticals are showing signs of peaking, although investment growth should remain healthy in the near term. Of the heavy equipment sectors monitored, over the next three to six months, year over year:

  • Construction machinery investment growth should continue to strengthen.
  • Materials handling equipment investment growth will remain robust.
  • Agriculture machinery investment growth is likely to decelerate.
  • All other industrial equipment investment growth should continue to improve.
  • Mining and oilfield machinery investment growth should accelerate, though Y/Y growth rates may stay in negative territory.
  • Trucks investment growth could strengthen.

In addition, technology investment is expected to accelerate. Investment in computers is projected to remain strong and investment in software is expected to remain robust and may even accelerate.

Related
Outlook Report
2021 Economic Outlook Forecasts 7.8% Expansion in Equipment and Software Investment
December 16, 2020
Recommended
Cu 07162021
[VIDEO] This Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: This is the Most American Pickup
Why the most-read construction stories include a ranking of pickup trucks by their value to the US economy, why contractors are detailing formwork in-house, tips for hot-weather concreting, next up for infrastructure funding, how to attract new employees
July 16, 2021
Tennis court work does require additional knowledge and the patience to meet the high standards set by your customers, but in the end it has the potential to pay off for your company.
Asphalt Applications for Sports Courts and Facilities
Depending on the sport, each court has its own unique challenges, specifications and client needs associated with it. A more detailed approach to their design is needed to support athletic activities.
July 16, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
July 1, 2021
Latest
Bridgit produces construction reporting solutions to increase efficiency and accuracy.
6 Best Certifications for Construction Career Development
Michel Richer from Bridgit shares insights on what certifications are hot right now in construction.
July 14, 2021
Caisson Consultants
Caisson Consultant, Inc. Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network
Atlas Copco Power Technique has announced Caisson Consultant, Inc. as a dealer, effective immediately. The company is based in Aurora, Canada.
July 14, 2021
D24f3cd790b849e19ef025309c0760f9 jpeg
How Contractors Can Get the Resources They'll Need to Move Infrastructure Projects Forward
Everyone is talking about how to pay for an infrastructure bill, but no one is talking about how the industry is going to be able to accomplish the influx of work headed our way. These tools can build the efficiency necessary to get the work done.
July 14, 2021
Ipaf Training
Are your Workers Trained Hard or Hardly Trained?
Elevating Safety spoke to a group of experienced MEWP training and safety professionals from across the industry to provide the following summary of what constitutes quality training and evaluate its importance.
July 14, 2021
Iron Capital Iron 60edd88db13f2
Iron Capital Rental Purchase Option
July 12, 2021
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
Sponsored
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
With LaborChart, workforce management goes beyond whiteboards and spreadsheets. Check out our 3-minute demo.
June 30, 2021
Cybersecurity threats increasing for industrial systems
Report: Cyber Attacks a Growing Threat to Industrial Networks
According to the report, even low-level cyber criminals are able to penetrate industrial systems and can cause serious damage to buildings and control systems.
July 13, 2021
Werner Fall Protection Expansion
Werner Fall Protection Anchorage Connectors
Line includes Removable Bolt Concrete Anchors, Mega-Swivel Anchors, I-Beam Sliding and Fixed Anchors, Toggle Bolt Anchor, Rescue Ladders and more.
July 13, 2021
Combo Graph Jun 21
Construction Backlog and Builder Confidence Rise in June with Expectations for Continued Growth
Contractors saw a slight increase in backlog for the month and anticipate continued expansion in construction activity through the rest of 2021.
July 13, 2021
Pyramex Heavy Duty Vest Front Back
Pyramex Heavy-duty Utility Vest
Vest is made from 120-gsm polyester mesh with reinforced seams and has 2-in. silver reflective material with .5-in. contrasting trim.
July 12, 2021
Kenze Analytics Dashboard
Kenzen Data Dashboard Analyzes Workers in Hot and Humid Conditions
System enables companies to identify and address challenges and opportunities related to work in hot and humid conditions.
July 12, 2021
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
Sponsored
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
With LaborChart, workforce management goes beyond whiteboards and spreadsheets. Check out our 3-minute demo.
June 30, 2021
Cm Labs Edge Plus Crew Training Demo 01
CM Labs Vortex Edge Plus
Lightweight, portable, desktop simulator can be easily transported and set up in minutes for classroom or on the go training and to quickly assess new operator skills.
July 12, 2021
Chiller Body
Chiller Body Custom Freezing Gel Pad Insert
Insert endeavors to help outdoor workers beat the heat this season.
July 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
How to Embrace a Mindset of Steady Growth at Your Construction Business
Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek to speak on creating sustainable performance at your construction company
July 12, 2021
Cu Ut Vs Kubota
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: How To Prevent the 4 Most Common Construction Injuries
Most-read construction stories also include how to prevent the 4 most common construction injuries, researchers develop autonomous excavator, material shortages put contractors in crisis mode, how fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, really?
July 9, 2021
Renting a compact excavator provides flexibility in terms of how long you hold onto the equipment, plus lets you select the machine size and configuration best suited for the application.
Compact Excavator Acquisition is No Small Choice
When it comes to compact excavators, the decision to buy, rent or lease calls for more than comparing costs.
July 9, 2021
Hsr Pabloprat Stock adobe
Canadian Constructor EllisDon Forms Partnership to Privately Develop Alberta High-Speed Rail
New Prairie Link High Speed Rail Partners signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta Transportation to advance the proposed C$9 billion line connecting Edmonton and Calgary through Red Deer
July 9, 2021
Beyond Identity
25% of Former Employees Still Have Access to Old Accounts, Emails
A new report by Beyond Identity shows that not only can many former workers access their old email accounts, 41.7% of employees admitted to having shared workplace passwords.
July 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Smart Infrastructure Key to Safer Roadways
A large part of Biden's infrastructure plan will deal with evolving transportation and roadways with smart infrastructure, which includes Vision Zero.
July 9, 2021
Thales UAS 100
Thales Announces Drone Range of 62 Miles
Thales's UAS 100 long-range unmanned air system for civil, government and military users will be able to operate at ranges of more than 62.1 miles/100 km.
July 9, 2021
Johnson Controls NetZero
Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service
Johnson Controls will provide a one-stop shop for companies looking to achieve net zero carbon and renewable energy goals.
July 9, 2021
Dmi June 2021 B
Uncertainty, Building Costs and Labor Shortages Weigh Dodge Momentum Index Down in June
The Momentum Index remains at a near 13-year high despite uncertain demand, higher material costs and labor shortages pushing it downward for the month.
July 8, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
July 1, 2021