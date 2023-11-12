Coval Technologies Hires General Manager - Flooring

Aaron Statser joins Coval Technologies as General Manager.

November 12, 2023
Jonathan Kozlowski
Coval Technologies
Aaron Statser Joins Coval Technologies As General Manager - Flooring Division
Aaron Statser, General Manager - Flooring Division, Coval Technologies
Coval Technologies

Floor coating manufacturer Coval Technolgies announced that they have hired Aaron Statser as General Manager of the company's Flooring Division. Responsible for extending the reach of Coval coatings through distributors and direct users throughout the U.S, he will oversee the US sales, operations, and marketing departments of Coval.

"Coval provides a unique technology. The excellent endorsement of contractors in the floor coating market is a testament to the quality of its products and customer service,” says Statser. “The rapid growth of Coval over the past two years has been exciting to watch, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Statser comes from a background of leading flooring and construction organizations to success. His most recent employment with the Decorative Concrete division of Business Flooring Solutions (BFS) for the last seven years displayed growth of over 2000% between two locations. He managed both divisions, with BFS becoming one of the most recognized decorative flooring providers in Texas and the United States.

Prior to BFS, Statser was Vice President at Arccon Access Flooring, where he trained a new staff and crew and turned the company profitable, improved productivity, and added a new revenue stream. He has experience as a supervisor and engineer for a rigging fabrication company, and operations, quality control, and project management for a manufacturing company. He began his career in construction management and manufacturing production supervision.

Statser and his family enjoy giving back to the community and working with several non-profit organizations. He led BFS, manufacturers, and vendors to provide decorative concrete solutions to several non-profit organizations across the Houston area, free of charge.

Located in Houston and in Singapore, Coval manufactures sustainable, easy to install and clean coatings developed with innovative nanotechnology that covalently bonds to the surface, providing surfaces with excellent resistance to stains and abrasion.

Recommended
Concrete Carbonation & The Life Cycle
Op-Ed: Considering Concrete Carbonation Across its Complete Life Cycle
Carbonation naturally reduces one of the world's most-used building materials' carbon footprint but it's important to calculate carbonation's effect beyond the cement kiln, across all phases of the concrete life cycle.
January 26, 2022
What ASTM D8505 FRP Means for Concrete Contractors
How ASTM’s New FRP Rebar Spec Enables Concrete Contractors
The ASTM D30 Committee announced an additional standard specification for the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) reinforcement bars. Here’s what that means for the concrete contractor and concrete construction.
May 31, 2023
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
Sponsored
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum can complete projects up to 3-4 times faster and last 15 times longer than a standard carbide drum.
November 2, 2023
Latest
Pecora Calculator App Screenshots
Pecora Sealant & Coatings Calculator
The refreshed Pecora Calculator app provides a fast and simple way to estimate the amount of coating or sealant you need for your next project.
August 1, 2023
The new spray texture line consists of 2-in-1 Wall and Ceiling for Orange Peel, Knockdown and Popcorn textures.
DAP Rolls Out Aerosol Spray Texture Series
The new spray texture line consists of 2-in-1 Wall and Ceiling for Orange Peel, Knockdown and Popcorn textures.
July 20, 2023
Crafco Purchases PoreShield
Crafco Purchases PoreShield
Representing a new generation in concrete protection, soybean-based PoreShield has been acquired by Crafco Inc.
July 5, 2023
Seal Concrete Right | Common Mistakes In Concrete Sealing
Seal It Right the First Time
Learn how to avoid the common mistakes that often foil a concrete sealing job.
October 24, 2007
BLOCKSEAL Liquid Flashing is a low-VOC, fast-drying acrylic adhesive that keeps moisture from penetrating door and window openings beneath a structure’s exterior façade.
APV Engineered Coatings Unveils BLOCKSEAL Liquid Flashing
BLOCKSEAL Liquid Flashing is a low-VOC, fast-drying acrylic adhesive that keeps moisture from penetrating door and window openings beneath a structure’s exterior façade.
June 14, 2023
Available in three products that protect basement floors and exterior concrete pavers, patios, walkways and more, these coatings offer smooth, durable finishes.
Dutch Boy Paints Launches Concrete and Masonry Floor Coatings
Available in three products that protect basement floors and exterior concrete pavers, patios, walkways and more, these coatings offer smooth, durable finishes.
May 5, 2023
Creating a Cohesive Resinous Concrete Floor Coating Installation Team
How To Create a Cohesive Concrete Floor Installation Team
A better concrete floor coating installation team can lead to better production, higher quality installations, and more profit. Here's how to start building your own.
April 24, 2023
Jon-Don Acquires Concrete Coatings Distributor, Coatings Hub
Jon-Don Acquires Concrete Coatings Distributor, Coatings Hub
Concrete coating and polishing expert Coatings Hub joins the Jon-Don team to bring offerings across the U.S.
April 5, 2023
The Ins and Outs of Antimicrobial Surface Protection
The Ins & Outs of Antimicrobial Surface Protection
Safety requirements mandated by various industries often start from the ground up, or in this case the concrete floor. This is where an antimicrobial surface protection strategy for the facility’s floor comes into play.
February 24, 2023
Coval Polished Concrete Sealer | Coval PCS
Coval Polished Concrete Sealer (PCS)
The Coval Polished Concrete Sealer (PCS) by Coval Technologies won’t change the natural beauty of polished concrete while protecting the surface from stains, acids, and oils.
January 19, 2023
Brochure: Coval Polished Concrete Sealer
Brochure: Coval Polished Concrete Sealer
Download the brochure for the Coval Polished Concrete Sealer.
January 19, 2023
3D Silicate-Free Concrete Densifier
January 11, 2023
AquaShield Concrete Surface Waterproofing Treatment
AquaShield Concrete Surface Waterproofing Treatment
Ameripolish's AquaShield provides water repellency to any concrete surface, preventing staining and damage.
November 29, 2022
Why Moisture in Concrete Matters
What Is Moisture Content in Concrete & Why It Matters
Unless you’re working with ideal conditions, moisture content in concrete will likely be an issue. It’s important to understand what’s happening below the surface.
August 22, 2022
Densify & Cure Concrete In One Step With PROSOCO's DensiKure
August 10, 2022
Sealants and Restoration Services
Sealants and Restoration Services
Wells’ Sealants and Restoration provides services including caulking and expansion joints, concrete and masonry restoration, coatings for pedestrian and vehicular traffic, structural reinforcement, firestopping, and waterproofing.
August 3, 2022
3 Ways To Protect Concrete From Water
3 Ways To Protect Concrete From Water
Water and water infiltration is the natural enemy of concrete causing below-grade reinforcement corrosion, surface scaling, aggregate expansion, mold, etc. Here are three methods you can use to protect against water-related damage in concrete.
June 8, 2022
Concrete Contractor Profile Lenarduzzi Terrazzo Co.
It's All In The Name
Why Dario Lenarduzzi - a contractor based out of Des Moines, Iowa - hopes his family sticks to terrazzo.
June 1, 2022
TSR Concrete Coatings, Ninja Coatings & PolyPro Concrete Merge
The merger of TSR Concrete Coatings, Ninja Coatings, and PolyPro Concrete Coatings form ReVamp - a platform for leading home-improvement brands, specializing in residential concrete coatings and other services.
May 18, 2022
Img 0670
Supply Chain - Almost - Sunk This Concrete Canoe
Students of the Kennesaw State University entered the American Society of Civil Engineers 2021Concrete Canoe Competition. But the project came with a set of challenges today's concrete contractors are all too familiar with: timing and supply chain issues.
May 12, 2022
SikaCem-190 Concrete Control
SikaCem-190 Concrete Control
SikaCem-190 is a concrete finishing aid and evaporation retardant that extends workability and makes finishing concrete easier and faster.
April 19, 2022
Protecting PCCP Joints From Premature Damage & Deterioration
Protecting PCCP Joints From Premature Damage & Deterioration
How PoreShield (SME-PS) can help enhances concrete highway durability for 10 or more years.
April 14, 2022
ICP brands
ICP Announces Rebrand, Displays Products at WOC
ICP has announced a new brand identity, including logo and tagline and is unveiling them at World of Concrete. The new tagline is: Connections that Endure.
January 18, 2022
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
Sponsored
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum can complete projects up to 3-4 times faster and last 15 times longer than a standard carbide drum.
November 2, 2023