Keystone Hardscapes, a leading distributor of pavers, retaining walls and other segmental concrete products for the commercial, industrial and residential landscape markets, recently named the winners of its inaugural Hardscapes Photo Contest. The international competition conducted this summer generated hundreds of submissions representing plazas, walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor kitchens, driveways, streets and other hardscape projects built using concrete pavers and segmental retaining wall products designed by Keystone.
Details below.
First Place
Designed by Clark Condon Landscape Architecture, Parkland Village Amenity Center in Cypress, Texas
- Photographed – McCurdy Media
- Product – Holland Stone Pavers
Keystone Hardscapes saw a great opportunity to have customers share photography from the projects they are most proud of. "We're always looking for ways to recognize customers that take full advantage of our products in the design and installation of projects," says Kathy Granger, marketing direction at Keystone Hardscapes.
Photos were blind judged based on the quality of the image taken and how well the image showcased the hardscapes installed. Each entry was reviewed by a panel of employees from the company's marketing, sales, engineering, and research and development teams.
The first place winner was designed by Clark Condon Landscape Architecture for the Parkland Village Amenity Center located in Cypress, Texas. What stood out, according to judges, was the combination of color, flow and lighting. The project accomplished all this, Granger explains, "by utilizing standard paver to create a very unique and compelling design that really came to life in the photo."
Mark your calendar. Keystone Hardscapes plans to make the photo contest an annual event.
Second place, third and three honorable mentions are below.
Second Place
BrightView Landscape Development, Vermijo & Sierra Madre Streetscape Reconstruction in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Keystone Hardscapes | Photographer: Adam Rice
- Photographer – Adam Rice
- Product – CityLock pavers
Third Place
DragonFly Landscape Design, Private Residence in Lone Tree, Colo.
Keystone Hardscapes | Photographer: Nate Koerner
- Photographer – Nate Koerner
- Product – Plaza Stone pavers
Along with Keystone Hardscapes, the contest was co-sponsored by fellow QUIKRETE Companies Keystone Retaining Wall Systems and Flagstone Pavers. The three winning projects earned cash prizes and will be celebrated along with other select submissions in Keystone marketing material including advertisements, brochures, website features and social media.
Honorable Mentions
Fendt Builders Supply
Keystone Hardscapes | Photographer: Robert Schuessler
Private Residence in Brighton, Mich.
Photographer – Robert Schuessler
Product – Stonegate Contemporary wall including grill station, walls, column and fire pit
Elite Pavers LLC
Keystone Hardscapes | Photographer: Tyler Robertson
Private Residence in Merritt Island, Fla.
Photographer – Tyler Robertson
Product – Heritage 3-piece pavers by Flagstone Pavers
York Building Products
Keystone Hardscapes | Photographer: Dan Longenderfer
Alleghany Public Schools in Cumberland, Md.
Photographer – Dan Longenderfer
Product – Compac Regency wall