A Concrete Guitar Wins DIY Project Contest

QUIKRETE announced Johnny Brooke as its One Bag Wonder contest winner with a DIY strat-style electric guitar.

December 15, 2020
The QUIKRETE Companies
QUIKRETE's first-place winning project of the 2020 One Bag Wonder contest, a strat-style electric guitar built by Johnny Brooke.
QUIKRETE's first-place winning project of the 2020 One Bag Wonder contest, a strat-style electric guitar built by Johnny Brooke.
QUIKRETE
Quikrete Tq Clogo(outlines) (002)

A twist on its annual One Bag Wonder contest, QUIKRETE challenged people to make concrete gifts for family and friends this holiday season rather than buying from a department store or a retail website. Prevailing in a very stiff competition, Johnny Brooke hit all the right notes with his winning strat-style electric guitar.

Stephanie Leigh claimed second prize with her Christmas Tree Mannequin followed by Joseph Grout’s Geometric Atlas Sculpture in third place. Judged based on creative, craftmanship and quality, the winning DIY concrete projects netted Brooke, Leigh and Grout $2,500, $1,500 and $500, respectively, as well as a trip to Atlanta for the Haven Conference next July. Alicia Castano received honorable mention for her Concrete Christmas Village.

Stephanie Leigh's Christmas Tree Mannequin took second place in the 2020 QUIKRETE One Bag Wonder contest.Stephanie Leigh's Christmas Tree Mannequin took second place in the 2020 QUIKRETE One Bag Wonder contest.QUIKRETE

Joseph Grout's Geometric Atlas Sculpture took third place in QUIKRETE's 2020 One Bag Wonder contest.Joseph Grout's Geometric Atlas Sculpture took third place in QUIKRETE's 2020 One Bag Wonder contest.QUIKRETE"We’ve traditionally held the QUIKRETE One Bag Wonder contest in the spring or summer when people are more actively engaged in DIY projects, but with the unique circumstances this year, we thought a holiday edition might be a nice change,” said Frank Owens, Senior Vice President of Marketing for The QUIKRETE® Companies. “While we anticipated getting some unique projects, the level of creativity reached new heights led by Johnny’s QUIKRETE guitar. As a musician myself, I’m truly amazed at the imagination it took to even conceptualize transforming concrete into a functioning electric guitar. The same sentiment could be said about all the projects, which made picking the winners very difficult.”

Conducted from Nov. 1 to 30, the DIY holiday gift projects entered in the One Bag Wonder contest had to be completed with no more than one bag of any QUIKRETE product. A QUIKRETE panel was joined by the Home Projects Council, a think tank of home improvement experts, in judging the projects.         

Related
20180602 111153
QUIKRETE Toasts the Winner of its One Bag Wonder Contest
June 18, 2018
QUIKRETE One Bag Wonder Contest Call for DIY Project Entries
May 1, 2018
First Place Winner - Ghost Table: 'As an industrial design student, I am interested in finding new ways to use common materials. I was inspired by paper mache to rethink what concrete can do. My table is made only out of canvas soaked in a mixture of Quikrete and a cement polymer. I saturated several canvas layers and draped them over a table. When they dried I removed the inside table and was left with a new one! I was excited to make a new piece of furniture but even more excited to find a new way to look at cement and create things from it' - Joey Eddington
Floating Concrete Ghost Table Wins QUIKRETE One Bag Wonder 2.0
July 27, 2017
QUIKRETE One Bag Wonder Contest Celebrates Concrete
August 1, 2016
Recommended
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Sponsored
Are your safety caps OSHA compliant?
Avoid fines. Invest in jobsite safety. Learn More by Downloading our Whitepaper.
December 2, 2020
Latest
PoreShield being applied to a bridge deck in Indiana, prior to its approval in Iowa.
PoreShield Concrete Sealant
November 12, 2020
PoreShield being applied to a bridge deck in Indiana, prior to its approval in Iowa.
Iowa DOT Approved Use of New Sealant to Improve Durability of Bridge Decks
The high-performance, sustainable and cost-effective concrete durability enhancer PoreShield extends service life of concrete five-to-nine times longer, protecting against water, salt and freeze/thaw damage.
November 12, 2020
From prep time to completion, the MTF-8 can be ready for use in as little as 48 hours, including 12 hours of use during that time, if needed.
The MTF-8 Resinous Floor Coating System
November 12, 2020
With headquarters in Aurora, IL and a second location in Mooresville, NC (pictured), Factory Cleaning Equipment provides facilities managers, building owners, and janitorial professionals with high-quality American-made industrial floor scrubbers and sweepers, including its own private-branded product line, Bulldog.
Jon-Don Expands Offerings with Factory Cleaning Equipment Inc. Acquisition
Jon-Don, national supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals, announces expanded offerings within the jan-san, restoration equipment, and concrete surface prep and polishing industries
November 12, 2020
When removing wooden floors, contractors should use a scarifier equipped with a cutting blade to make cuts across the surface.
How Does It Come Off? Tips and Tricks for Hard Goods Flooring Removal
Hard goods such as wood, laminate flooring, ceramic tiles and quarry tiles are usually applied directly to a concrete floor using adhesives.
September 30, 2020
In high-racking warehouses, factories, and industrial facilities, floor flatness and levelness (FF/FL) can be a make-or-break issue, affecting the very performance of the building for its intended use.
Floor Flatness and Levelness in Modern Construction
Performing floor quality assurance in house, rather than outsourcing, can reduce project wait times.
August 5, 2020
The Kennedy Center Expansion Project
Winners of the ACI Annual Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards 2020
The winners of the ACI Annual Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards 2020. Entries for the 2021 Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards are now open and accepted through April 19, 2021.
October 28, 2020
The winner of the 2020 WOW! Award was Superior Gunite, of Lake View Terrace. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels.
The 2020 Decorative Concrete Award Winners
The winners of the Decorative Concrete Council's Decorative Concrete Awards competition were recognized at the American Society of Concrete Contractors Annual (virtual) Conference on September 24, 2020.
October 23, 2020
The biggest challenge with edge work on a polished floor is achieving the same depth of cut and overall look as the main part of the floor.
Don't Let Bad Edging Ruin a Good Polished Concrete Floor
Edging is the key to a winning polished concrete floor, but you need the right knowledge, the right tools and the right attitude to achieve success.
March 20, 2012
First Place Winners of the Hardscape Photo Contest
Appealing Plans in Project Photo Contest
Winners of the inaugural Hardscapes Photo Contest by Keystone Hardscapes.
October 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
The One South First (Domino Sugar) project was a 42-story commerical/residential building featuring punched window openings - demonstrating an important advancement in the use of 3D-printed forms.
The Winner of the PCI Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute announced the winner of the ninth annual Sidney Freedman Craftsmanship Award - The Gate Precast Company for Domino Sugar (New York City) project
October 9, 2020
Only OSHA Approved Safety CAP for COLUMN BASES & STEEL STAKES
Sponsored
Only OSHA Approved Safety CAP for COLUMN BASES & STEEL STAKES
Prevent injuries & impalement on Jobsites. Learn More.
December 1, 2020
Brickform Refresh.
Brickform Refresh
Recolor and restore concrete with Brickform Refresh. Brickform Refresh is a solvent based penetrating, polysiloxane stain with excellent water repellency to be used for re-coloring and sealing exterior concrete surfaces.
September 28, 2020
SASE Trifecta Diamond Pads.
SASE Trifecta Diamond Pads
SASE Trifecta Diamond pads mount to a high speed burnisher to restore shine or burnish in guard.
September 24, 2020
Pecora-Deck HB1000 Series.
Pecora-Deck HB1000 Series
Pecora’s full line of traffic coatings protect wearing surfaces like concrete or plywood from vehicular and pedestrian traffic abrasion.
September 24, 2020
Ameripolish SmartFloor Refinement System.
Ameripolish Smartfloor Refinement System
The SmartFloor Refinement System concept is engineered to provide a high-aesthetic floor that is an easy and economical way to utilize any polishing machines, including power trowels.
September 24, 2020
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier.
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier
Smith's FS351 DCS series of heavy-duty, self-propelled drum scarifiers are designed to tackle the most demanding removal and surface preparation jobs.
September 22, 2020
Make sure you have a marketing plan in place to help focus your marketing efforts, suggests L.M. Scofield's Cam Villar. Whether in depth or simple, make sure to at least include the market you want to serve and who your target audience will be.
Marketing Polished and Stained Decorative Concrete Floors
When it comes to marketing polished or stained decorative concrete floors contractors should focus on promoting the benefits as well as the aesthetics.
July 1, 2010
Pictured here is a warehouse/distribution center application using a lithium siliconate densifier.
Densifiers Demystified
A concrete densifier is a chemical solution that, when applied to a concrete surface, increases surface density by sealing pores.
September 4, 2020
A critical element in creating Pacific Point Preserve, which resembles a fishing wharf along the Pacific Coast, was incorporating a home for the Asian small-clawed otters.
Creating a World of Fantasy, Fun Through Pre-Blended Stucco
To bring realistic animal habitats to life and build seemingly unimaginable park rides, contractors have turned to advanced formula pre-blended stuccos.
August 19, 2020
Homeowners who build on concrete slabs can now achieve the look of wood thanks to Kasella's artistry. Grain design for each plank is applied by hand.
Polished Concrete Plus Creates Wood Grain Finishes
When placing concrete began to take its toll on Jeff Kasella’s body, he found a way to add beauty to the slabs others placed.
September 4, 2020
The Moscone Center improvements, specifically with regard to the polished concrete scope, in San Francisco, California is a lesson to specifications that don’t always meet owner expectations and how a great general contractor, great architect, and an experienced concrete subcontractor can communicate and come together to drive the project in a successful direction for all parties.
The Gestation of a Polished Concrete Project
The Moscone Center improvements, specifically to the polished concrete scope, is a lesson to specifications that don’t always meet expectations but how communication between parties can drive the project in a successful direction for all parties.
December 7, 2017