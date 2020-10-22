Miller Formless Expands Concrete Lineup with Acquisition of Two MBW Slipform Paver Models

Miller Formless, a leading provider of concrete slipform paving machines and other products, announces that it has acquired the MBW slipform paver models C-101 and the CG-200. Miller Formless is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business in 2020, while MBW has been a leading supplier of compaction products and concrete finishing equipment since 1967.

The C-101 and CG-200 will be added to the growing line of products manufactured by Miller Formless. The two machines will join the company's six other products capable of installing concrete curb, curb and gutter, barrier walls and concrete pavements and currently in use throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Asia and Australia.

"In an effort to expand market share and continue our corporate growth strategies, we saw this small paver as an excellent opportunity to add a quality machine to our existing line of products," said Darick L. Franzen, vice president of business development - North America, Miller Formless.

“Miller Formless has the reputation, knowledge and experience in the slipform paving industry to take this well-developed product and bring it to another level of productivity and professionalism," Andrew Multerer, CEO/President of MBW, Inc., commented. "It is bittersweet for MBW because we have a deep and rich history with the paver, but in our hearts we know that Miller Formless has the core focus for the slipform paving world and MBW’s core focus is on compaction and concrete finishing.”