Are Your Troweling Skills up to the Challenge?

The National Concrete Polishing, Education, Demonstration & Certification Tour includes the first-ever National Concrete Expo and World Trowel Challenge Championships. The tour runs from February to July.

January 22, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski
Wagman Metal Products, Inc.
The National Concrete Expo tour will be making stops in Dallas, Daytona (Bike Week), Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Sandusky for a series of 2-day events loaded with educational instruction, demonstrations, and concrete polishing certification.
Wagman Metal Products Inc.
Wagman Newsolidlogo 10256329

The inaugural National Concrete Expo will soon travel the country bringing instructors, demonstrations, and certification training to a city near you. The National Concrete Polishing, Education, Demonstration & Certification Tour will kick off in Fort Worth, Texas on Feb. 18 to 19 and runs through July. During each city's two-day stop during the tour, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the World Trowel Challenge Championships. Each city's top operators will be invited to the championship event in Cedar Point Sandusky, Ohio July 28 to 30. 

The Expo will be making stops in Dallas, Daytona (Bike Week), Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Sandusky for a series of 2-day events loaded with educational instruction, demonstrations, and concrete polishing certification. 

On Day 1 introduce the GIII Series, one of the world’s fastest concrete polishing systems and instructors will provide demonstrations and technical training including pouring techniques, and the addition of hardening agents and finishing aids. 

On Day 2 continues the certification process with a technical emphasis on coloring and polishing agents. Once a shine is added to a fresh slab, it'll be turned over to the most skilled trowel operators in the business as they race against the clock for a chance to compete at the World Finals at Cedar Point where the winner will take home a brand new Whiteman Multiquip HHNG5 Ride-On Power Trowel. 

Festivities will culminate with a live performance from the Davisson Brothers Band, and feature a few surprise guest appearances along the way.

The Tour 

  • FORT WORTH, TX
    February 18-19
  • DAYTONA BEACH, FL
    March 5-14
  • ATLANTA, GA
    March 18-19
  • DENVER, CO
    May 20-21
  • LOS ANGELES, CA
    June 17-18
  • SEATTLE, WA
    July 8-9
  • CHICAGO, IL
    July 22-23
  • The World Finals, CEDAR POINT SANDUSKY, OH
     July 28-30

These free public events will be hosted at outdoor venues and will be subject to safe social distancing protocol. Due to limited occupancy, these events will be streamed live to numerous manufacturing, distribution, and retail outlets throughout the world, under the direction of a 5-time Emmy Award winning producer. 

More information can be found at Wagman.tv.

Are Your Troweling Skills up to the Challenge?

The National Concrete Polishing, Education, Demonstration & Certification Tour includes the first-ever National Concrete Expo and World Trowel Challenge Championships. The tour runs from February to July.

January 22, 2021
