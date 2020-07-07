Sakrete Launches App for Concrete Estimating

Watch the bagged concrete shortcut video by the Carolinas' Concrete Cowboy.

July 7, 2020
Sakrete
Sakrete App
Sakrete
Sakrete Logo Badge (2)

Working with concrete can create a bit of anxiety, no matter how big or small the job—whether you're placing a slab, leveling out a space for a patio or setting posts. The first and most important step for any concrete project is to work out the volume of concrete needed – which isn't always easy, even for pros who are used to working in cubic yards.

To make it easy, Sakrete developed a new Sakrete App that eliminates the guesswork and helps keep the project on track from start to finish.

Dirk Tharpe, Sakrete's go-to concrete expert affectionately known as the Carolinas' Concrete Cowboy, says, "While there is nothing wrong with traditional estimation, it's definitely not something most of us can do in our heads. Plus, not all jobs are easy rectangles. Adding concrete footings to posts or laying an irregularly shaped or curved slab can require meticulous measuring, or make you dust off your old geometry book, and that can slow you down…but as they say, we have an app for that."

Estimating Capabilities

Tharpe describes Sakrete's free app as not just a measuring tool, but a total volumetric job estimator. Ideal for novice DIYers or seasoned pros, the app features simple point-and-shoot estimates on a smart phone without the hassle of tedious calculations.

Estimating the necessary volume of concrete with the app is very intuitive. Start by choosing a project type, then enter the project's dimensions using the app's Augmented Reality (AR) function to scan the area to receive the recommended Sakrete product, quantity and where to buy it locally. It can even estimate curves and irregular shapes with ease, simply by tapping the screen to place pins along the perimeter of the project area. The app also includes a tutorial for new users.

Free and available in English and Spanish, the Sakrete app can be downloaded for iOS and Android on the following devices: iPhone 6S or newer, iPad Pro (9.7", 10.5", and 12.9"), iPad 2017, or newer and Android devices running Android 7.0. Download at an app store or at http://www.sakrete.com/app

"Using AR spatial technology to measure and scan project sites, the app can quickly calculate the number of concrete bags needed for slab or post projects," says Tharpe. "It's an easy way to save time, money and material."

He added that whether a contractor or DIYer does the math or uses the app for more complex jobs, estimating concrete jobs accurately will give all parties a more accurate budget for material costing as well as save on headaches like those time-wasting trips back to the lumberyard for another bag or two when you come up short.

Rules of Thumb

Tharpe, who handles sales and training for Sakrete, Oldcastle APG's brand of time-saving, pre-blended, bagged building materials and concrete, says you can also estimate bagged concrete in other ways. His rule of thumb: one pallet containing 42 bags of 80-pound Sakrete High-Strength Concrete Mix is about a cubic yard of concrete. Though it actually takes 45 bags of 80-pound mix to hit a cubic yard dead on, this is a great method to get a good initial estimate.

Visualizing how far a cubic yard goes isn't always intuitive either, but Tharpe has a solution.

"Think of a 9' x 9' slab at 4" deep, or about five sidewalk squares," says Tharpe. In other words, 1 cubic yard of concrete placed at 4 in. deep will cover 81 square feet.

Alternately, one pallet of 56, 60-pound bags of Sakrete mix is also close to one cubic yard of concrete. Again, it actually takes 4 additional bags of 60-pound mix to equal a full cubic yard but this is a helpful estimating process.


The formula for estimating the volume of concrete in cubic yards needed on a project is straight forward, though it will definitely require a calculator.

Simply multiply the length by the width by the depth of the desired slab in inches, then divide by 1728. The result is the total cubic feet of the slab. To get to cubic yards, divide that number by 27. It's also a good idea to add ten percent to adjust for variations and waste to get your final number. See Tharpe's YouTube on Estimating Concrete.

Another shortcut method requires knowing a little bit about how far a single bag of concrete will go. The trick: for each foot of concrete, you'll need 1 50# bag, .8 60# bags or .6 80# bags. Though this method only works with a 4" slab, it's a single calculation that also automatically works in the 10% waste factor, making it a great standby.

For example, if you have a 9' x 9' slab at 4" deep, you have a total of 81 feet. If you're using 80# bags, you multiply the total feet (81) by the .6 bags per foot trick to get 48.6 bags – a bit on the high side, but in concrete it's always better to be safe than sorry.

Recommended
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
May2020 Us Construction Spend History
May US Construction Spending Bucked Rising Employment with a 2.1% Drop
Most of the drop owed to an 8.5% plunge in single-family housing spending but nonresidential was also negative, weighed down by falling power, commercial and manufacturing
July 6, 2020
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
Sponsored
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
With a unified platform for your machines, you can get the insights you need to make operational improvements that impact the bottom line.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Multi-family residential projects create an ideal environment for contractors looking to break into or grow their business in high-flow material markets with gypsum floor underlayment, grouting, cellular concrete, plaster and stucco applications.
Selecting a Pump to Maximize Productivity and Profitability in Gypsum Applications
New residential construction business success requires an investment in specialized equipment.
June 30, 2020
Forney Vault Logo
ForneyVault Partners with Quadrel on Concrete Management Software Integration
The interface allows Quadrel’s customers to have easy access to ForneyVault along with its own technologies for concrete and aggregate management.
June 25, 2020
Scaling, above, and premature surface wear typically occur when contractors mix bleedwater into the surface or trap bleedwater and air directly beneath the surface.
Avoid Surface Defects on Exterior Slabs
The proper finishing techniques will help you avoid defects like premature wear, scaling, mortar flaking and plastic-shrinkage cracking.
April 21, 2011
Terracon&rsquo;s Facilities division had the expertise to propose an alternate solution, whereby the lost area of steel due to corrosion was replaced with externally bonded carbon fiber polymers (CFRP) which could be applied within the space constraints.
Concrete Life Extended by Effective Repair Approach
Concrete deterioration can be a major problem for facilities managers anywhere, but it’s especially challenging to address when a facility needs to remain in operation during repairs.
June 17, 2020
Handleless rope brushes work well on large slabs and in confined areas where handles are awkward.
How to Avoid Broomed Concrete Finish Disputes
Best practices can protect contractors and minimize disputes between job owners and architects.
December 9, 2019
When wet cutting with diamond blades, make sure you have ample water on the blade for dust suppression to prevent hazardous silica dust from becoming airborne.
How to Safely Cut and Drill Concrete and Other Materials
Expert tips help construction equipment operators to optimize safety during cutting and drilling operations.
June 8, 2020
Building the foundation for house on rock is no easy thing. Shown here are the footing pads and piers. Workers are beginning to form the concrete deck which will become the floor of the house.
Building a Seaside Foundation on the Rock
Every year the Concrete Foundation Association (CFA), based in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, holds a contest to honor the best and most difficult foundation projects of the year.
March 5, 2015
The RP235 and RP245 were designed with the high volume concrete polisher in mind.
Allen Releases RP235 and RP245 Polishing Riders
Allen, a maker of concrete finishing equipment, announced the debut of the all-new 2020 RP235 and RP245 Polishing Riders.
June 12, 2020
Curb Roller Eel Screed 2
Curb Roller Eel Screed 6100
Allows users to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably
June 11, 2020
Brokk Dust Suppression
Brokk Atomized Water Mist System
System combat harmful silica dust and other airborne particles created by the demolition process
June 11, 2020
S2S applied a micro-blend flake system to the common areas and hallways at a new automated self-storage facility in Texas.
How Epoxy Flooring Can Transform the Ordinary Into Art
Advanced epoxy flooring systems can mitigate, revitalize and improve overall aesthetics of average concrete floors.
June 22, 2019
CU Boulder researchers recently discovered a molecule that could improve the durability of concrete.
CU Research Could Lead to More Durable Concrete
CU Boulder researchers have discovered that a synthetic molecule based on natural antifreeze proteins minimizes freeze-thaw damage and increases the strength and durability of concrete.
May 29, 2020
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
With a unified platform for your machines, you can get the insights you need to make operational improvements that impact the bottom line.
June 20, 2020
The experts at Quikrete share tips and tricks for dealing with concrete efflorescence.
What is Efflorescence? How to Prevent, Treat and Remove White Discoloration from Concrete
When efflorescence appears, it can be an unsightly problem for your concrete project.
May 28, 2020
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Suited for concrete and asphalt cutting up to 17 1/2 in. deep
May 24, 2020
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
May 23, 2020
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
May 22, 2020
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 from Curb Roller Manufacturing allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
Curb Roller Manufacturing Releases Eel Screed 6100
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
May 21, 2020
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers&apos; literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
MARSHALLTOWN&rsquo;s Battery Operated Spin Screed is the world&rsquo;s first lightweight power roller screed.
MARSHALLTOWN Battery Operated Spin Screed
MARSHALLTOWN’s Battery Operated Spin Screed is the world’s first lightweight power roller screed.
May 21, 2020
Mxf368 1 Cp A
MX FUEL Breaker
Milwaukee Tool's MX FUEL Breaker is a lithium-ion battery-powered, low vibration breaker that can break over 2 tons per charge.
May 18, 2020
The Brokk Descaler, is a solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
Brokk Introduces Solution to Safe Descaling in Preheater Towers
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots now introduces the Brokk Descaler, a specially designed solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
May 15, 2020
Ligchine&apos;s SPIDERSCREED was recognized at World of Concrete 2020.
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED Named 2020 Most Innovative Product at WOC
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED was named the 2020 Most Innovative Product at World of Concrete.
May 14, 2020
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed.
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed specifications.
May 14, 2020