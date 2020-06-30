Baumer HeavyDuty Rotary Encoder

June 30, 2020
Baumer Electric AG
The sophisticated HeavyDuty impermeability concept from Baumer conforms to protection classes IP 66 and IP 67 within a broad temperature range of up to +95 degrees Celsius.
The sophisticated HeavyDuty impermeability concept from Baumer conforms to protection classes IP 66 and IP 67 within a broad temperature range of up to +95 degrees Celsius.
Baumer
Baumer Logo

To Baumer Hübner, "HeavyDuty" is an all-encompassing performance promise. First of all, this means that such a rotary encoder never lets its user down, even under the most difficult conditions. The HOG 10 / POG 10 incremental rotary encoder provides features only offered by Baumer that can enormously increase the fitting accuracy, as shown by the following two examples:

HeavyDuty rotary encoders are usually deployed in harsh environments with exposure to dust, moisture, and chemicals and therefore require powerful protective seals. But not all seals are equal. This is why HOG 10 is available with several sealing concepts for optimum protection in oily, damp, or dusty environments, for use in tropical and offshore climates, in cement works or other demanding environments.

HeavyDuty rotary encoders from Baumer Hübner excel through a robust design with bearings at both shaft ends. Thanks to unmatched resistance to axial and radial load, this double-sided bearing setup ensures maximum mechanical reserve capacity and unrivalled long service life.HeavyDuty rotary encoders from Baumer Hübner excel through a robust design with bearings at both shaft ends. Thanks to unmatched resistance to axial and radial load, this double-sided bearing setup ensures maximum mechanical reserve capacity and unrivalled long service life.Baumer

Features and Specifications:

  • Wear-free seals that endure impacts by coarse and fine-grained solids
  • Sealing free from friction 
  • High power output up to 550 m
  • Fiber optic cables ensure noise-immune signal transmission over a distance of 1.5 km
  • Precise position outputs via PROFINET
  • Speed signals in addition to the absolute position, for example as HTL or TTL, via serial digital interfaces such as SSI or fieldbus.
  • There are various mounting options, whether as hollow shaft designs (through or non-through), cone shaft, or solid shaft with optional EURO flange B10 connection.
  • HeavyDuty rotary encoders, speed switches, and tacho generators can be combined in one single robust, space-saving unit to provide varied types of output signals measured at a single drive shaft all at once.
  • Large encoders such as HOG 16 / 22 /28 from Baumer are used for maximum speed limit monitoring of large drive shafts under the most difficult conditions, such as in coal dust, corrosive air, or in the burning heat of steel mills.


Recommended
Barn Lightning Bolt Storm 99577 5953d2b0cd318
Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes on the Jobsite
The last week of June is Lightening Safety Awareness Week. Here's how to stay safe from lightning strikes and protect yourself and your co-workers every day of the year.
June 28, 2017
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
Be bold to utilize methods and resources that increase speed, and watch what you and your company accomplish.
7 Tips to Increase Construction Project Speed Without Sacrificing Quality and Safety
The more 'wastes' you can eliminate the faster you will allow your efforts, and your project’s efforts, to progress
August 31, 2015
Latest
Scaling, above, and premature surface wear typically occur when contractors mix bleedwater into the surface or trap bleedwater and air directly beneath the surface.
Avoid Surface Defects on Exterior Slabs
The proper finishing techniques will help you avoid defects like premature wear, scaling, mortar flaking and plastic-shrinkage cracking.
April 21, 2011
Terracon&rsquo;s Facilities division had the expertise to propose an alternate solution, whereby the lost area of steel due to corrosion was replaced with externally bonded carbon fiber polymers (CFRP) which could be applied within the space constraints.
Concrete Life Extended by Effective Repair Approach
Concrete deterioration can be a major problem for facilities managers anywhere, but it’s especially challenging to address when a facility needs to remain in operation during repairs.
June 17, 2020
Handleless rope brushes work well on large slabs and in confined areas where handles are awkward.
How to Avoid Broomed Concrete Finish Disputes
Best practices can protect contractors and minimize disputes between job owners and architects.
December 9, 2019
When wet cutting with diamond blades, make sure you have ample water on the blade for dust suppression to prevent hazardous silica dust from becoming airborne.
How to Safely Cut and Drill Concrete and Other Materials
Expert tips help construction equipment operators to optimize safety during cutting and drilling operations.
June 8, 2020
Building the foundation for house on rock is no easy thing. Shown here are the footing pads and piers. Workers are beginning to form the concrete deck which will become the floor of the house.
Building a Seaside Foundation on the Rock
Every year the Concrete Foundation Association (CFA), based in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, holds a contest to honor the best and most difficult foundation projects of the year.
March 5, 2015
The RP235 and RP245 were designed with the high volume concrete polisher in mind.
Allen Releases RP235 and RP245 Polishing Riders
Allen, a maker of concrete finishing equipment, announced the debut of the all-new 2020 RP235 and RP245 Polishing Riders.
June 12, 2020
Curb Roller Eel Screed 2
Curb Roller Eel Screed 6100
Allows users to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably
June 11, 2020
Brokk Dust Suppression
Brokk Atomized Water Mist System
System combat harmful silica dust and other airborne particles created by the demolition process
June 11, 2020
S2S applied a micro-blend flake system to the common areas and hallways at a new automated self-storage facility in Texas.
How Epoxy Flooring Can Transform the Ordinary Into Art
Advanced epoxy flooring systems can mitigate, revitalize and improve overall aesthetics of average concrete floors.
June 22, 2019
CU Boulder researchers recently discovered a molecule that could improve the durability of concrete.
CU Research Could Lead to More Durable Concrete
CU Boulder researchers have discovered that a synthetic molecule based on natural antifreeze proteins minimizes freeze-thaw damage and increases the strength and durability of concrete.
May 29, 2020
Superabrasive has launched their new Elite Series of LAVINA Dust Extractors
Superabrasive Elite Series of LAVINA Dust Extractors
Superabrasive has launched their new Elite Series of LAVINA Dust Extractors, including electric and propane models for use with different size grinders.
May 29, 2020
The experts at Quikrete share tips and tricks for dealing with concrete efflorescence.
What is Efflorescence? How to Prevent, Treat and Remove White Discoloration from Concrete
When efflorescence appears, it can be an unsightly problem for your concrete project.
May 28, 2020
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Husqvarna FS 7000 D Concrete Saw
Suited for concrete and asphalt cutting up to 17 1/2 in. deep
May 24, 2020
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 970 Concrete Saw
May 23, 2020
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
Husqvarna K 770 Concrete Saw
May 22, 2020
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 from Curb Roller Manufacturing allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
Curb Roller Manufacturing Releases Eel Screed 6100
The innovative design of the Eel Screed 6100 allows contractors, rental customers, and other operators to finish concrete screeding faster and more comfortably than alternate methods.
May 21, 2020
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers&apos; literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
MARSHALLTOWN&rsquo;s Battery Operated Spin Screed is the world&rsquo;s first lightweight power roller screed.
MARSHALLTOWN Battery Operated Spin Screed
MARSHALLTOWN’s Battery Operated Spin Screed is the world’s first lightweight power roller screed.
May 21, 2020
Mxf368 1 Cp A
MX FUEL Breaker
Milwaukee Tool's MX FUEL Breaker is a lithium-ion battery-powered, low vibration breaker that can break over 2 tons per charge.
May 18, 2020
The Brokk Descaler, is a solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
Brokk Introduces Solution to Safe Descaling in Preheater Towers
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots now introduces the Brokk Descaler, a specially designed solution for breaking out refractory, coating and build-up in a number of areas in the preheater tower, primarily cement.
May 15, 2020
Ligchine&apos;s SPIDERSCREED was recognized at World of Concrete 2020.
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED Named 2020 Most Innovative Product at WOC
Ligchine’s SPIDERSCREED was named the 2020 Most Innovative Product at World of Concrete.
May 14, 2020
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed.
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX Mag Screed specifications.
May 14, 2020
Kraft Tool Diamond XX&trade; GatorLoy&trade; Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX GatorLoy Screed
Kraft Tool Diamond XX GatorLoy Screed specifications.
May 14, 2020
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free mixer truck to transport concrete.
Liebherr, Designwerk to Unveil Electric Truck Mixer
Liebherr and Designwerk have developed an emissions-free, electric mixer truck for transporting concrete.
May 12, 2020