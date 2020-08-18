MQ Whiteman Introduces Track-drive Power Buggy with Pivot Dump

MQ Whiteman, the leader in compact motorized buggies, introduces a new track-drive power buggy featuring a Pivot Dump.

The new WTB-16PD features a pivot dump tub capable of rotating up to 180 degrees to easily and precisely deliver material. An innovative design utilizes an idler wheel to maintain hydraulic hose tension as the tub rotates and prevents premature hose wear. Hand and foot controls facilitate tub rotation and dumping control. Built with the quality and attention to detail that makes Multiquip the leader in motorized buggies, customers will appreciate the performance and reliability of this versatile buggy.

“This new pivot dump buggy, provides users with greater dumping control and is especially practical in challenging terrain,” says Warren Faler, product manager. “Additionally, operators will appreciate our dual hand levers and foot controls that minimize fatigue common with other designs.”

Powerful drive motors propel the buggy through mud and tough conditions. Optimal traction and durability are assured by a steel embedded ladder track design and rugged undercarriage utilizing cast ductile iron guide wheels. Fail-safe brakes are standard for job site safety.

The WTB-16PD offers a versatile 16 ft³ tub (2,500 LB) capacity and polyethylene construction for easy cleaning. A powerful and reliable Honda GX690 engine produces 22 horsepower and long run times are achieved with 5-gallon capacity fuel tank. Travel efficiently around the site with speeds of 5.3 MPH unloaded and 4.7 MPH loaded.