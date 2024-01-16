Concrete Financing To Feature Its Innovative Funding Services At World Of Concrete

Concrete Financing plans to describe how OEMs and businesses can access fast, reliable, competitive capital for equipment and capital projects.

January 16, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Concrete Financing
Cf Logo 1024x198 Black

One of the leaders in financing concrete equipment and projects, Concrete Financing, have announced that they plan to demonstrate how its solutions can help OEMs and providers quickly finance equipment at competitive rates. World of Concrete is scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Concrete Financing will be located in the Central hall at C6227. 

Concrete Financing provides financing for a wide range of products, including concrete pumps, mixers, screeds, loaders, cranes, and other assets. Concrete Financing works with many major brands, and has deep industry expertise to ensure that both OEMs and businesses can access the financing program that best suits their particular needs. As an industry expert, Concrete Financing offers a fast and secure online application process that can pre-approve applicants in minutes, and expedite the entire underwriting process.

Eager to participate at the show, Alex deRosenroll, assistant vice president of Concrete Financing says in their announcement, "Sourcing capital in today’s economic climate is a particular challenge in the concrete sector, where high-interest rates and complicated application processes can impede the ability of many manufacturers, dealers, and customers to finance equipment acquisitions. By expediting access to capital, we can help manufacturers, distributors, and contractors fund these essential assets, and support their strategic business needs."

Recommended
Best Practices For Exposed Glass Aggregate With Polished Concrete
Best Practices: Polishing Over Glass Aggregate
In search of a best practices standard for the surface broadcast of glass aggregate on concrete flatwork, a field study evaluated installation techniques, how to deal with adverse conditions, and the troubleshooting of and repair of common issues.
January 11, 2023
Your slurry management plan should address containment of slurry leaks and spills, such as the use of jute mesh, above, floc logs, and absorbent socks or pads.
How to Properly Handle Concrete Slurry
The rules governing the disposal of concrete slurry created during polishing, cutting and grinding can be murky without a set of guidelines to follow.
January 12, 2012
A World of Experience in Paving
Sponsored
A World of Experience in Paving
Meet the world's #1 brand of pavers and paving screeds, VÖGELE. See where VÖGELE can help you be successful in every climate, condition, and terrain.
January 1, 2024
Latest
Adobe Stock 594676360
Cloud-Based Preconstruction In 2024
One of the ways to increase efficiency is to establish a good preconstruction process. One way to improve this is by embracing new technologies like the cloud.
January 8, 2024
GatorBar Grip is the latest generation of composite rebar offering zero slivers and increased bond strength.
GatorBar Launches GatorBar Grip
GatorBar Grip is the latest generation of composite rebar offering zero slivers and increased bond strength.
January 12, 2024
World Of Concrete 2024 1
What Husqvarna Construction Has Planned For World Of Concrete 2024
Set to unveil a range of products, contractors and World of Concrete 2024 attendees will have the chance to demo equipment, participate in the Trowel Challenge, and more.
January 10, 2024
Construction Software for Concrete Quality Assurance
Software for Concrete Pour Quality
From project management software to field productivity to photogrammetry and beyond, here is an overview of the role different types of software in the back office and in the field can play in quality concrete project execution.
January 10, 2024
The low-rise multifamily construction is currently losing more market share to the wood industry than any other segment of the concrete industry. Podiums, the part of the building containing parking and commercial space, are still concrete construction. The rest of the structure is typically wood frame. Changing building codes is one reason for this.
Concrete Vs. Wood
Wood is taking market share away from concrete. How does the concrete industry reclaim market share?
August 14, 2017
Functionality That Makes a Difference | JLG®
Sponsored
Functionality That Makes a Difference | JLG®
From Smart Load technology to self-leveling innovations, helping you and your crew return home safely is more than our job – it’s why we’re here.
January 15, 2024
Concrete Pumping Pioneer James Patrick Judge Sr. Passes
Concrete Pumping Pioneer James Patrick Judge Sr. Passes
Concrete construction pioneer James Patrick Judge Sr. dies at 78.
January 2, 2024
Tool, equipment, and technology manufacturers for the concrete industry are welcome to submit their latest into the Concrete Contractor 2024 Top Products Award.
Nominations Open for Concrete Contractor's 2024 Top Products Award
An open call for the products, equipment, and tools for the concrete industry to enter the Concrete Contractor 2024 Top Products Award.
December 11, 2023
The C60 Opportunity Platform
January 1, 2024
Designed for compact tractors and loaders, the new attachments include a multi-purpose rake grapple and stump bucket grapple.
Ignite Attachments Introduces New Grapple Attachments
Designed for compact tractors and loaders, the new attachments include a multi-purpose rake grapple and stump bucket grapple.
December 22, 2023
This new tool uses predictive AI to assist contractors in reducing concrete overdesign and embodied carbon emissions, promoting low-carbon construction practices.
Converge Launches Mix AI for Concrete Applications
This new tool uses predictive AI to assist contractors in reducing concrete overdesign and embodied carbon emissions, promoting low-carbon construction practices.
December 25, 2023
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Sponsored
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Your work is meant to weather through some of the toughest conditions. Your equipment should do the same. That's why the best contractors trust JLG®.
January 15, 2024
Wafflemat has been used in over 30,000,000 sf in foundations across the USA, since its introduction in 1993.
SmartSense Structural Systems Wafflemat Foundation Systems
Wafflemat has been used in over 30,000,000 sf in foundations across the USA, since its introduction in 1993.
December 20, 2023
The REBELTM sensors determine the mechanical properties of concrete based upon acoustic signals received from the concrete structure of interest.
Wavelogix Introduces REBEL Concrete Strength Sensing System
The REBEL sensors determine the mechanical properties of concrete based upon acoustic signals received from the concrete structure of interest.
December 20, 2023
Rust-Oleum Innovates All-In-One Packaging System, World Of Concrete 2024
Rust-Oleum Innovates All-In-One Packaging System, World Of Concrete 2024
Alongside cutting-edge coating solutions, Rust-Oleum will introduce an innovative All-In-One Packaging system for two-component kits, designed to transform inventory management and streamline application processes.
December 19, 2023
Mechanical clamping (no hydraulics) holds the pipe securely, without any damage to the bell end, and allows accurate placement and joining of pipes without damage to the spigot.
Probst Handling Equipment Pipe Lifter RVD-4.5-ECO
Mechanical clamping (no hydraulics) holds the pipe securely, without any damage to the bell end, and allows accurate placement and joining of pipes without damage to the spigot.
December 18, 2023
Somero Donates S-485 Laser Screed for 2024 CIM Auction, World Of Concrete
Somero Donates S-485 Laser Screed for 2024 CIM Auction, World Of Concrete
World of Concrete attendees will be able to bid on a new S-485 Laser Screed, donated by Somero Enterprises for the Concrete Industry Management program.
December 15, 2023
Img 0391
How Tire Monitoring Saved A Concrete Supplier Savings
Schedule disruptions and delays caused by roadside tire service can ruin a fresh batch of concrete, and incur out-of-pocket costs. Here's how Ernst Concrete used a tire monitoring program to eliminate the run flats and save some money in the long term.
December 13, 2023
Heating and cooling lines under the concrete prevent large equipment from being on the floor, so Bravo Cement outfitted a Somero PowerRake and CopperHead screed with flotation tires to level and grade the concrete.
Under the Ice: Repairing An Ice Rink Concrete Slab
Specifications and restrictions allow no room for error when Bravo Cement Contracting Inc. installed the concrete slab under an ice rink.
August 30, 2010
The SteelTech Dunnage System is made up of three SafetyTech Outrigger base pads, four steel tubes and is topped with a SafetyTech pad with an integrated steel plate and recessed radius to keep the outrigger float in place.
DICA Multi-pad Steel Dunnage System
The SteelTech Dunnage System is made up of three SafetyTech Outrigger base pads, four steel tubes and is topped with a SafetyTech pad with an integrated steel plate and recessed radius to keep the outrigger float in place.
December 11, 2023
Battery-Powered Curbing At World Of Concrete 2024
Battery-Powered Curbing At World Of Concrete 2024
Curb Roller Manufacturing will showcase the Batt Screed along with other products and technologies at World of Concrete 2024.
December 8, 2023
The TJ2440 single-toggle jaw crusher handles different types of materials like ores and rock, to travel and recycled concrete.
Terex Launches TJ2440 Static Jaw Crusher
The TJ2440 single-toggle jaw crusher handles different types of materials like ores and rock, to travel and recycled concrete.
December 8, 2023
Hydronic heaters provide an even distribution of heat to the concrete. Here, a poly sheet covers a slab-on-grade. Hydronic heating tubes were placed on top of the poly and the entire system is being covered with insulated blankets.
How to Protect Concrete During Cold Weather Pours
Cold weather concreting requires contractors to maintain minimal concrete temperatures to ensure proper strength gain and cure.
December 4, 2013
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Sponsored
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Your work is meant to weather through some of the toughest conditions. Your equipment should do the same. That's why the best contractors trust JLG®.
January 15, 2024