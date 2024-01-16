Concrete Financing To Feature Its Innovative Funding Services At World Of Concrete

One of the leaders in financing concrete equipment and projects, Concrete Financing, have announced that they plan to demonstrate how its solutions can help OEMs and providers quickly finance equipment at competitive rates. World of Concrete is scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Concrete Financing will be located in the Central hall at C6227.

Concrete Financing provides financing for a wide range of products, including concrete pumps, mixers, screeds, loaders, cranes, and other assets. Concrete Financing works with many major brands, and has deep industry expertise to ensure that both OEMs and businesses can access the financing program that best suits their particular needs. As an industry expert, Concrete Financing offers a fast and secure online application process that can pre-approve applicants in minutes, and expedite the entire underwriting process.

Eager to participate at the show, Alex deRosenroll, assistant vice president of Concrete Financing says in their announcement, "Sourcing capital in today’s economic climate is a particular challenge in the concrete sector, where high-interest rates and complicated application processes can impede the ability of many manufacturers, dealers, and customers to finance equipment acquisitions. By expediting access to capital, we can help manufacturers, distributors, and contractors fund these essential assets, and support their strategic business needs."