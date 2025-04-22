ACI/PTI Code for Post-Tensioned Structural Concrete Released

The Post-Tensioning Institute, in partnership with the American Concrete Institute, has released the digital version of the ACI/PTI Code-320-25: Post-Tensioned Structural Concrete—Code Requirements and Commentary.

Jonthan Kozlowski Headshot Headshot
Jonathan Kozlowski
Apr 22, 2025
Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI)
Adobe Stock 98499879
@designbydx - stock.adobe.com

In a partnership with the American Concrete Industry (ACI), the Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI) have released the digital edition of ACI/PTI Code-320-25: Post-Tensioned Structural Concrete—Code Requirements and Commentary. This new joint committee code sets forth the minimum requirements for the design, materials and detailing of post-tensioned concrete structures, offering convenient digital access to industry professionals ahead of the forthcoming print edition.

Contractors can purchase and download ACI/PTI Code-320-25 in the PTI Bookstore.

Key Benefits & Features of ACI/PTI Code-320-25

  • Consensus-based standard: Developed with input from broad industry representation under a rigorous review.
  • Comprehensive scope: Addresses critical aspects of post-tensioned concrete — including material properties, design, detailing, and construction.
  • Immediate availability: Accessible in PDF format from the PTI Bookstore before the print release to meet the needs of end users.
  • Trusted collaboration: Jointly authored by PTI and ACI, key global leaders in the post-tensioning and concrete industries.

320 25 Cover SocialAmerican Concrete InstituteDeveloped through a rigorous consensus process by the joint ACI/PTI Committee, Code-320-25 provides comprehensive provisions for both bonded and unbonded post-tensioning systems in building and non-building structures. This code was developed to support structural engineers, concrete contractors, owners and construction professionals in achieving high standards of safety, efficiency, and durability for post-tensioned concrete projects.

“This code represents a significant step for the post-tensioning industry, providing code requirements specifically focused on post-tensioned structural concrete, while still using the familiar format of the ACI 318 code for simple end user transition,” said Tim Christle, Executive Vice President of PTI.

Code-320-25 is the result of the collective expertise and dedication of leaders across the post-tensioning industry, coordinating with PTI’s technical leadership to ensure that each requirement aligns with best practices and real-world applications.

"Collaboration between PTI and ACI embodies our commitment to delivering consensus-based standards that address the industry’s most critical needs," Christle added.

The release of the PDF version provides immediate and widespread access to industry professionals worldwide, supporting everything from project design to jobsite implementation. A hard copy of the document will be available in early May 2025. PTI members and professionals seeking to deepen their understanding and application of post-tensioning techniques are encouraged to obtain the digital standard and explore the related educational resources available at www.post-tensioning.org.


Latest in Concrete Equipment & Products
Mecbo America Scorpion 2
Placing Concrete Where You Need It: The Scorpion Concrete Crawler Boom
April 22, 2025
Bosch Power Tools launches its Bulldog Xtreme8 8-cutter SDS-plus concrete drill bits (pictured) alongside the Blue Xtreme carbide-tipped drill bits.
Bosch Announced 'World's First' 8-Cutter SDS-Plus Concrete Drill Bit
April 18, 2025
The new generation of the MAXIMO Panel Formwork is one more way PERI is contributing to greater sustainability. The coating, the PERIskin, not only offers long-term corrosion prevention for the formwork, it also saves a significant amount of energy during the production process.
MAXIMO Panel Formwork
April 17, 2025
Steel Apple Award
Masonry Trade Educator Wins Inaugural Award
April 15, 2025
Related Stories
Concrete Finishing
Concrete Materials
How Admixtures Improve Decorative Concrete Performance in the Field
Kilah Engelke, Business Manager of the Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' International Association Local 599
Concrete Equipment & Products
Growing up With Concrete: Women in Concrete
With Jacqueline Pruitt at the helm at Marvella Steel Placers, the company has played a key role in rebar placement for some of Los Angeles County's most visible and high-profile infrastructure projects.
Rebar Accessories & Equipment
Keep Pushing Forward: Women in Concrete
Rendering of La Mora Senior Apartments, Yonkers, New York
Concrete Materials
Concrete’s Role in Passive House Construction
More in Concrete Equipment & Products
Concrete Pumps
Placing Concrete Where You Need It: The Scorpion Concrete Crawler Boom
Mecbo America: a Division of Blastcrete
The Scorpion allows operators to make just over a full turn while extending over structures, landscaping, and other difficult-to-reach or potentially dangerous areas.
Mecbo America Scorpion 2
Concrete Drills
Bosch Announced 'World's First' 8-Cutter SDS-Plus Concrete Drill Bit
Bosch Power Tools & Accessories
Bosch Power Tools & Accessories launched its Bulldog Xtreme8 SDS-plus concrete drill bits and Blue Xtreme carbide-tipped drill bits for advanced durability and dependability.
Bosch Power Tools launches its Bulldog Xtreme8 8-cutter SDS-plus concrete drill bits (pictured) alongside the Blue Xtreme carbide-tipped drill bits.
Forms
MAXIMO Panel Formwork
PERI Formwork Systems, Inc.
The next-gen MAXIMO Panel Formwork combines the advantages of the previous stage of development to make it even more versatile, increase its durability and user-friendliness, and improve sustainability on construction sites.
The new generation of the MAXIMO Panel Formwork is one more way PERI is contributing to greater sustainability. The coating, the PERIskin, not only offers long-term corrosion prevention for the formwork, it also saves a significant amount of energy during the production process.
Labor & Workforce Development
Masonry Trade Educator Wins Inaugural Award
Carhartt, Inc
Mathew Bracey, Construction Trades Masonry Program Manager at Randolph Career and Technical Center, was recognized by Carhartt's inaugural 'Steel Apple' Award celebrating the educators of our next generation of skilled labor.
Steel Apple Award
Coatings & Sealants
Protecting Decks From Water Damage
ICP Building Solutions Group
Whether wood, concrete, or otherwise, exterior decking is continuously exposed to the elements. It’s why the long-lasting performance that your customers expect depends on sound waterproofing practices.
Adobe Stock 252666667
Surveying & Layout
Topcon Just Made Reality Capture one Step Easier With the CR-H1 Handheld
Topcon Positioning Systems
The Topcon CR-H1 was designed for utilities and subsurface mapping, construction verification and earthworks, civil engineering and site verification, land surveying and forensics, and 3D data capture of built or natural environments.
Topcon's CR-H1 is a handheld solution that represents one of the latest additions to the company’s Capture Reality portfolio of mass data solutions.
Forms
HECON Heated Formwork
PERI Formwork Systems, Inc.
The HECON Heated Formwork system heats concrete to help produce good concrete results.
The HECON heated formwork maintains constant temperatures during concrete curing. This is especially important for new, CO2-reduced concrete mixtures to achieve high-quality results.
Concrete Materials
How Admixtures Improve Decorative Concrete Performance in the Field
The Euclid Chemical Company
Understanding how to leverage admixtures can mean the difference between a surface that cracks or curls and one that performs beautifully for years.
Concrete Finishing
Machine Grade Control, GPS, Laser & Other
Find Utilities Quickly & Confidently: Vermeer Launches New Verifier G1 Utility Locator
Vermeer
With simplicity and precision at its core, the Verifier G1 locator eliminates complex menus and settings, enabling crews to locate utilities quickly and confidently.
Vermeer Verifier G1 Locator
Technology & Services
eGate Connected Concrete Control
eGate Smart Building Innovation
Using ePredict technology, eGate Connected Concrete Control ensured compliance with concrete construction quality standards and target schedules, shorter project lead times, and improved cost efficiency.
E Gate Flex2 Lwus Nsens
Concrete Equipment & Products
Growing up With Concrete: Women in Concrete
Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' International Association
12 questions with Kilah Engelke, Business Manager of the Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' International Association Local 599.
Kilah Engelke, Business Manager of the Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' International Association Local 599
Rental Business
How a Storied U.S. Rental Business Found New Revenue
Northside Tool Rental
Sure, rental businesses can power forklifts, heaters and grinders with propane. They can also use it to boost walk-in revenue. Here's how.
Northside Tool Rental Doraville Store
Page 1 of 476
Next Page