ACI/PTI Code for Post-Tensioned Structural Concrete Released

In a partnership with the American Concrete Industry (ACI), the Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI) have released the digital edition of ACI/PTI Code-320-25: Post-Tensioned Structural Concrete—Code Requirements and Commentary. This new joint committee code sets forth the minimum requirements for the design, materials and detailing of post-tensioned concrete structures, offering convenient digital access to industry professionals ahead of the forthcoming print edition.

Contractors can purchase and download ACI/PTI Code-320-25 in the PTI Bookstore.

Key Benefits & Features of ACI/PTI Code-320-25

Consensus-based standard: Developed with input from broad industry representation under a rigorous review.

Comprehensive scope: Addresses critical aspects of post-tensioned concrete — including material properties, design, detailing, and construction.

Immediate availability: Accessible in PDF format from the PTI Bookstore before the print release to meet the needs of end users.

Trusted collaboration: Jointly authored by PTI and ACI, key global leaders in the post-tensioning and concrete industries.

American Concrete Institute Developed through a rigorous consensus process by the joint ACI/PTI Committee, Code-320-25 provides comprehensive provisions for both bonded and unbonded post-tensioning systems in building and non-building structures. This code was developed to support structural engineers, concrete contractors, owners and construction professionals in achieving high standards of safety, efficiency, and durability for post-tensioned concrete projects.

“This code represents a significant step for the post-tensioning industry, providing code requirements specifically focused on post-tensioned structural concrete, while still using the familiar format of the ACI 318 code for simple end user transition,” said Tim Christle, Executive Vice President of PTI.

Code-320-25 is the result of the collective expertise and dedication of leaders across the post-tensioning industry, coordinating with PTI’s technical leadership to ensure that each requirement aligns with best practices and real-world applications.

"Collaboration between PTI and ACI embodies our commitment to delivering consensus-based standards that address the industry’s most critical needs," Christle added.

The release of the PDF version provides immediate and widespread access to industry professionals worldwide, supporting everything from project design to jobsite implementation. A hard copy of the document will be available in early May 2025. PTI members and professionals seeking to deepen their understanding and application of post-tensioning techniques are encouraged to obtain the digital standard and explore the related educational resources available at www.post-tensioning.org.



