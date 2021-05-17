Demo New Enhancements to B2W Construction Application ONE Platform at WOC 2021

Attendees at World of Concrete 2021, are welcomed to check out live demonstrations of the new capabilities of B2W Software's ONE Platform at the companies booth in the North Hall N1443. World of Concrete 2021 is scheduled to be on June 8-10 in Las Vegas.

The ONE Platform is an application for estimated and operations. New features include enhancements enabling "concrete construction and concrete paving contractors to win more bids and operate more profitably - connecting the office, field and shop through a single operational database and specialized applications for managing estimating, resource scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, e-forms, and business insight workflows."

As reported in the May 14 official press release, enhancements of the ONE Platform include:

B2W Estimate - for estimating and bidding

Enhanced change order management capabilities enable contractors to create, manage and track change orders within an original base bid; cost and price change orders far more efficiently and accurately; and provide visibility to the total project cost and resource requirements.

Continued improvements to the underlying architecture of the estimating software, further increasing speed and performance.

B2W Schedule - for resource scheduling and dispatching

Schedulers and dispatchers can now use built-in capabilities to generate email and text messages and send them to employees or drivers to notify them when an assignment has been created or changed.

Enhanced geofencing capabilities provide pinpoint accuracy and validation of where individual pieces of equipment are at a job site.

New material order management capabilities allow management of materials used on a job or sold to outside customers, review of those orders by source location, and reporting on forecasted demand.

B2W Track - for performance tracking and analysis

Multiple project managers can now access field logs and reporting for a single job, with security settings allowing for restricting which project managers can view certain information.

Several user-interface improvements were made to the daily electronic field log, making it faster and easier to create logs, enter performance data and access reports.

B2W Maintain - for equipment maintenance

· Maintenance codes - vital for structuring, tracking and reporting on activities - can now be included with preventive maintenance intervals and added automatically to work orders.

· Telematics and GPS information can now be used to verify the location of equipment on work orders.

· Repair requests can now be created automatically in B2W Maintain from information captured on equipment inspection forms completed electronically with B2W Inform.

B2W Inform - for electronic data capture and reporting

· An enhanced mobile app can function in offline as well as online modes, making it easy to fill out forms without an internet connection and submit later when a connection is available.

· Automated generation of repair requests from electronic form data (see B2W maintain above).