Demo New Enhancements to B2W Construction Application ONE Platform at WOC 2021

May 17, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski
B2W Software Inc.
B2w Software 10860544

Attendees at World of Concrete 2021, are welcomed to check out live demonstrations of the new capabilities of B2W Software's ONE Platform at the companies booth in the North Hall N1443. World of Concrete 2021 is scheduled to be on June 8-10 in Las Vegas. 

The ONE Platform is an application for estimated and operations. New features include enhancements enabling "concrete construction and concrete paving contractors to win more bids and operate more profitably - connecting the office, field and shop through a single operational database and specialized applications for managing estimating, resource scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, e-forms, and business insight workflows."

As reported in the May 14 official press release, enhancements of the ONE Platform include:

B2W Estimate - for estimating and bidding

  • Enhanced change order management capabilities enable contractors to create, manage and track change orders within an original base bid; cost and price change orders far more efficiently and accurately; and provide visibility to the total project cost and resource requirements.
  • Continued improvements to the underlying architecture of the estimating software, further increasing speed and performance.

B2W Schedule - for resource scheduling and dispatching

  • Schedulers and dispatchers can now use built-in capabilities to generate email and text messages and send them to employees or drivers to notify them when an assignment has been created or changed.
  • Enhanced geofencing capabilities provide pinpoint accuracy and validation of where individual pieces of equipment are at a job site.
  • New material order management capabilities allow management of materials used on a job or sold to outside customers, review of those orders by source location, and reporting on forecasted demand.

B2W Track - for performance tracking and analysis

  • Multiple project managers can now access field logs and reporting for a single job, with security settings allowing for restricting which project managers can view certain information.
  • Several user-interface improvements were made to the daily electronic field log, making it faster and easier to create logs, enter performance data and access reports.

 

B2W Maintain - for equipment maintenance

·    Maintenance codes - vital for structuring, tracking and reporting on activities - can now be included with preventive maintenance intervals and added automatically to work orders.

·    Telematics and GPS information can now be used to verify the location of equipment on work orders.

·    Repair requests can now be created automatically in B2W Maintain from information captured on equipment inspection forms completed electronically with B2W Inform.

 

B2W Inform - for electronic data capture and reporting

·    An enhanced mobile app can function in offline as well as online modes, making it easy to fill out forms without an internet connection and submit later when a connection is available.

·    Automated generation of repair requests from electronic form data (see B2W maintain above).

Related
B2W Software Monitor and iPad 1 5 17 58763e31bb02c
B2W ONE Software Improves Estimating with Integrated Operations Management
August 17, 2015
Recommended
The conveyor pit started at 12 in. concrete and ended up to be 18-in. thick, with No. 8 rebar on 10-in. centers.
Three-Person Team Demos Concrete Plant Lean and Mean
Gopher Specialty Rentals demolishes a former concrete batch plant with lots of equipment and very few people in harm’s way, for an ‘impeccable’ safety performance
May 17, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Rebar Contractor Proves Women Have a Place as Ironworkers
Jacqueline Pruitt tells how she proved herself in the strenuous rebar installation trade and positioned herself to found Marvella Steel Placers, plus provides insights on how other women might forge their own career path in construction.
May 17, 2021
Toro trencher
Choosing the Right Trencher for the Job
Trencher manufacturers discuss how to select a trencher and what’s new in features and technologies.
May 17, 2021
Latest
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Architects on the renovation of a 280-year-old New Hampshire church utilize the non-destructive investigation technique to save time and money in the construction of the church's expansion.
April 27, 2021
Baubot Fully Mobile Construction Robot
Baubot - A Fully Mobile Construction Robot
April 20, 2021
Giatec Aims to Reduce 400 Million Tons of GHG with AI
Giatec Aims to Reduce 400 Million Tons of GHG with AI
Along with the extended development of the Giatec SmartMix AI program, the company also plans to planting one tree for every product order shipped worldwide to offset the impact of GHG emissions.
April 20, 2021
Create a digital link between the office and the field
Six Technologies, Tools & Workflows Giving Contractors an Edge in 2021
With BIM and IoT now commonplace, construction companies need to bolster themselves with proven solutions to help ensure projects are completed correctly, on time, and on budget.
February 22, 2021
For precision and efficiency, the contractor used two Aquajet Aqua Cutter 710V robots to remove portions of 28 columns, four chevrons and one buttress in 30 days.
Hydrodemolition Provides Precise Concrete Removal on the Climate Pledge Arena Renovation
Two Hydrodemolition robots completed concrete removal on the arena's columns in 30 days vs. an estimated eight months with traditional methods.
February 18, 2021
The SmartMix Concrete Optimization and Performance Prediction Dashboard
Optimize the Performance of Your Concrete Mix with the Web-based SmartMix App Dashboard
With Giatec's artificial intelligence algorithm, Roxi, concrete producers can use the SmartMix Dashboard to optimize concrete materials and predict the performance of their mixes.
February 16, 2021
The COMMAND Center AutoCollect
The COMMAND Center AutoCollect - Autonomous Concrete Data Collection
Access concrete temperature history, calculate maturity, and strength data offsite
February 3, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
The Research in Concrete Sensor Technology
Pushing construction technology further to get real time data from concrete sensors, Purdue researchers have been working on a years-long project to investigate the value of integrating concrete sensors with the internet of things.
February 3, 2021
Concrete Contractor The Cure Purdue’s Concrete Sensor Research
Purdue’s Concrete Sensor Research
Professor Luna Lu discusses with Concrete Contractor editor Jonathan Kozlowski on the recent research being done in iOT sensors and concrete strength sensor technology.
January 27, 2021
Water Add Meter (WAM) - Real-time Calculation of W/C Ratio
Water Add Meter (WAM) - Real-time Calculation of W/C Ratio
The Water Add Meter measures the amount of water added before and during the pour to help validate concrete quality. Capture accurate, real-time recordations throughout the delivery cycle.
January 22, 2021
What is Concrete Testing Software & How Can It Help?
What is Concrete Testing Software & How Can It Help?
Four ways concrete testing software - or a construction materials testing platform - can make the concrete testing process easier and more accurate for concrete contractors.
January 13, 2021
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Purdue University Concrete Strength Sensors
Can Sensors Speed Construction? Purdue Researches Test Concrete Strength Sensors
Technology designed by Perdue engineers looks to verify concrete's maturity onsite, without extensive offsite testing.
December 16, 2020
The Praxis/OPCube Air Quality Monitor
The Praxis/OPCube Air Quality Monitor
Measure dust and gas in your construction site in one device
November 20, 2020
Updates to the ACCU-POUR AP Office and AP Mobile Platform Components
Updates to the AP Office and AP Mobile Platforms of the ACCU-POUR Volumetric Mixer Productivity Solution
November 20, 2020
Zyter fleet managment
Zyter Launches Real-Time Vehicle Tracking Technology
Zyter Smart Logistics connects data systems, departments and people to give logistics teams end-to-end, real-time visibility of vehicles and goods in transit while also collecting analytics on driver behavior.
November 17, 2020
Brokk Inc. Jeff Keeling
Brokk Inc. Announces Sales and Marketing Manager for North American Market
Jeff Keeling joins Brokk as the company's new North American Sales and Marketing Manager.
November 17, 2020
Trimble Earthworks Grade Control version 2.0 features Horizontal Steering Control, which automatically controls the machine to follow any horizontal alignment.
10 Technologies Improving All Aspects of Construction
Emerging technologies are enabling operators to more precisely survey and plan the elements of a construction project, perform various construction tasks, and develop and maintain a vital database of construction fleet data.
September 1, 2020
Flatter floors
Floor Flatness and Levelness in Modern Construction
Performing floor quality assurance in house, rather than outsourcing, can reduce project wait times.
August 5, 2020
3D printing building innovations hackathon
3D Printing Building Design Hackathon Launched
LafargeHolcim and Witteveen + Bos have announced a 3D printing hackathon in an attempt to reinvent building design and rethink the methods of residential building.
November 5, 2020
Tekla Formwork
Why Contractors Should Model Formwork
The concrete industry is becoming increasingly competitive as a growing number of contractors adopt tools, such as BIM and collaboration platforms, for managing project information.
October 29, 2020
The HILTI Jaibot arm
HILTI's New BIM-Enabled Jobsite Robot Means No More Climbing Ladders
The HILTI Jaibot, a construction automation solution, was designed to help contractors tackle productivity, safety and labor shortage challenges on jobsites.
October 28, 2020
Procore BIM - Follow Me, A Location-based User Collaboration Feature
Procore BIM - Follow Me, A Location-based User Collaboration Feature
October 27, 2020
Sourcing Form Panels Locally
Sponsored
Sourcing Form Panels Locally
Need help finding high-quality concrete forming panels? Save on shipping costs and source directly from an APA North American manufacturer.
May 1, 2021