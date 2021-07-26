GSSI will be showcasing its UtilityScan® compact GPR unit at the Utility Expo 2021, to be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 28-30, 2021, Booth # N2749. Also on display will be the StructureScan™ Mini XT all-in-one concrete inspection GPR system. Visitors to the booth can see demos of the equipment on display.

The UtilityScan compact GPR unit is extremely portable, easy to maneuver in tight survey areas and is the smallest utility locating GPR system on the market. UtilityScan features a robust wireless antenna that can handle required data rates and is ruggedly built to withstand challenging field conditions. The electrical design uses GSSI’s patented HyperStacking technology, which has proven to increase depth penetration in challenging soils, while also providing high near surface data resolution. The unit also has a backup Ethernet connection if Wi-Fi is not desired or allowed on a particular jobsite or facility. The UtilityScan can also be equipped with the LineTrac™ accessory, which helps locate specific power sources situated underground, including AC power and induced RF energy present in conduits.

The StructureScan™ Mini XT is the tool designed for today’s professional concrete scanner and built to handle all your job site and survey needs. This rugged system is designed with an integrated display for single operator data collection and interpretation. Easily and accurately locate the position and depth of metallic and non-metallic objects in concrete structures, including rebar, conduit, post-tension cables, pan decking, voids and service utilities. Reduce safety risks, financial exposure, costly delays and provide the full-range of services to your customers by adding this concrete scanner to your toolbox.

When you stop by the booth, don’t forget to ask about the show specials and financing deals. There will be sales reps from the Southeast and Southwest at the show, so organize an onsite demo at your job site to see how the equipment works for your company.