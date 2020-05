According to WKZO in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a 20,000-square-foot facility will be built to process construction and demolition waste.

The construction and demolition waste recycling center will be built on a 5-acre site in Kalamazoo Township. Plans call for processing of concrete, metal and other debris into reusable material.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2020 or early 2021.

Read more here.