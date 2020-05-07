ACI Foundation Announces 2020 Award Recipients

The ACI Foundation has announced its 2020 awardees.

ACI FoundationFrank J. Vecchio, University of Toronto, received the Arthur J. Boase Award for outstanding contributions made in the field of structural concrete and in recognition of work leading to the advancement of concrete modeling procedures and their application within nonlinear analysis software.

ACI FoundationJohn W. Wallace, University of California Los Angeles, received the Arthur J. Boase Award for outstanding contributions to earthquake-resistant design of tall reinforced concrete buildings that utilize shear walls as the primary lateral force resisting elements, and commitment to educating young structural engineers.

ACI FoundationKamal H. Khayat, Missouri University of Science & Technology, received the Robert E. Philleo Award for outstanding contributions to research, teaching, innovation, and leadership targeting the advancement of high-performance concrete with adapted rheology and self-consolidating concrete (SCC), and the relentless pursuit of knowledge transfer regarding the science, performance, design, and testing standards of SCC.

More information about the awards, including nomination information, is available at acifoundation.org.