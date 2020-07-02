50 Hudson Yards Concrete Work Nears Halfway Mark

According to an article by New York YIMBY, the concrete core of 50 Hudson Yards is approaching the halfway mark:

The reinforced concrete core of 50 Hudson Yards is approaching the midpoint of its ascent to the supertall’s 1,011-foot parapet. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by Oxford Properties and Mitsui Fudosan, the skyscraper will be the largest structure by volume in the first phase of Related Companies‘ Hudson Yards master plan, yielding 2.9 million square feet.

Recent photos show the building’s core continuing to climb ahead of the assembly of the steel superstructure.

Watch a time-lapse video of the Hudson Yards project:

A setback on the western end of the core is visible, while the formwork continues to ascend with every completed level. The fireproofing process is progressing on the steel frame, with several floors above the full-block podium now sprayed in the white coating.

Read the whole story here.