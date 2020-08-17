Concrete Foundations Nearing Completion at Major Dubai Hotel

The First Group is making rapid progress in the development of Ciel hotel, with the high-profile Dubai Marina property’s foundations nearing completion.

August 17, 2020
Travel Daily Media
The largest concrete pour, completed Aug. 11, comprised 7,000 cubic meters (9,155 cubic yards) of concrete over a continuous 48-hour period. A final pour consisting of 1,000 cubic metres (1,307 cubic yards) of concrete is scheduled for Sept. 3.
The First Group

Travel Daily Media has reported that the Ciel hotel in Dubai has reached a major milestone. According to the website, The First Group is making rapid progress in the development of Ciel hotel – its largest and most ambitious project to date – with the high-profile Dubai Marina property’s foundations nearing completion.

More than 11,800 cubic meters (15,433 cubic yards) of concrete and in excess of 3,000 tons of steel are being used to construct the building’s foundations, highlighting the sheer scale of the project. The largest concrete pour, completed Aug. 11, comprised 7,000 cubic meters (9,155 cubic yards) of concrete over a continuous 48-hour period. A final pour consisting of 1,000 cubic metres (1,307 cubic yards) of concrete is scheduled for Sept. 3.

“We are proud to mark this important milestone in the development of Ciel, which is set to become one of Dubai’s most iconic buildings and a landmark hotel of global significance,” says Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group. “Ciel is our 18th project in Dubai and our largest and most complex undertaking to date. This spectacular tower will truly be a jewel in the crown of one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Ideally located in Dubai Marina, Ciel guests will enjoy world-class hospitality, F&B and entertainment facilities.”

Designed by award-winning architectural firm NORR, the 365-metre-tall skyscraper will house 1,042 guestrooms including 150 suites, premium guest amenities and facilities, such as the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on the 81st floor and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace, featuring a stunning infinity pool, bar and observation deck affording sweeping panoramic views of Dubai’s world-famous skyline, the Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf.

Abstractly sculpted in metal and glass, the building’s gently curving exterior represents an inspired response to high-rise living. In a city known for its architectural feats, Ciel will be a unique addition to the Dubai skyline.

