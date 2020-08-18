Concrete Dam Engineering Guide Focuses on Earthquake Resiliency

Water Power Magazine has reported that a new guide has been published addressing the impact of earthquakes on concrete dams. According to the article,

Earthquake Engineering for Concrete Dams shows how earthquake analysis and design of concrete dams has progressed from static force methods based on seismic coefficients to modern procedures that are based on the dynamics of dam–water–foundation systems.

It offers a comprehensive, integrated view of this progress over the last fifty years. The book offers an understanding of the limitations of the various methods of dynamic analysis used in practice and develops modern methods that overcome these limitations.

Written for graduate students, researchers, and professional engineers, Earthquake Engineering for Concrete Dams offers a comprehensive view of the current procedures and methods for seismic analysis, design, and safety evaluation of concrete dams.

