Financing Tech at WOC to Match Equipment Buyers with Funding Choices

APPROVE, a new point-of-sale (POS) equipment financing technology solution, will be introduced at the World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas from June 8-10.

This software-as-a-service (SaaS) application created by KWIPPED, will be used by at least seven equipment sellers at the show to offer potential buyers immediate financing options from multiple competing lenders. The app works with all equipment buying, including major equipment.

The company’s CEO Robert Preville will join exhibitors on the show floor as they begin using APPROVE with its embedded QR code to make it easy for equipment financing buyers’ applications to be completed on mobile devices while on the convention floor.

Recognizable brands that will be leveraging this new technology at the show include National Flooring Equipment, Runyon Surface Prep and Dust Control.

Connie Hardy, National Flooring’s vice president of marketing, says APPROVE will help transform her company’s direct sales.

“This was a really natural step for us when we took our product catalog and built an e-commerce site around it,” Hardy says. "Today, people are more comfortable and confident shopping and doing their research online. Partnering with APPROVE will give us the capability to allow our customers to stay online and fully focused on our products, fill out a quick form, and get an immediate answer regarding financing. It allows us to meet customers in an online purchasing form, which, frankly, people are much more comfortable with today.

The app allows customers to see how much they can afford when shopping for equipment.

APPROVE’s QR code allows a potential customer to gain immediate digital access from a mobile phone or tablet to specifications of products as well as financing options. There are 17 financing companies competing for business and the solution matches buyers with the most ideal funding source.



