Concrete Monitoring, Software Companies Partner on Infrastructure Planning

Soracom and EXACT Technology are working together to ensure concrete used to build highways, bridges, dams, buildings and other large infrastructure projects cures properly and is built to last.

June 8, 2021
Soracom and EXACT Technology
EXACT Technology

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, has partnered with EXACT Technology Corp., a concrete monitoring technology company, to help build future infrastructure projects.

Using Soracom’s IoT connectivity, EXACT can ensure that the concrete used to build highways, bridges, dams, buildings and other large infrastructure projects cures properly and is built to last.

The first seven days of the concrete curing process are critical. The temperature of the concrete needs to be maintained consistently throughout the weeklong period, otherwise it has the potential to crack, letting in salt and water, and compromising the longevity of the concrete. EXACT’s technology checks for temperature fluctuations in real time, collecting data and alerting project managers via Soracom’s connectivity solutions.

Access to this real-time data allows project managers to make adjustments accordingly by heating or cooling sections of the concrete as needed. Properly managing the curing process means infrastructure projects can last up to 125 years without remediation, while projects not properly cured can last half that time.


“With Soracom, we know that when we send SIM cards to a project, they are going to work right out of the box,” says Jordan Korenzvit, CEO of EXACT. “There is no fooling around with pricing plans, you pay for what you use. The reliability of connectivity has been an issue with past providers we have used, and Soracom has alleviated all of those concerns by seamlessly delivering connectivity where and when we need it, every time.”

EXACT monitors more than $20 billion in private and public construction projects for clients, creating data-driven solutions for precasters, infrastructure constructors, and other large users of concrete. EXACT’s cloud-based solutions help clients collect, organize, report, and leverage essential data to increase revenue, decrease costs and improve quality.

“Customers like EXACT demonstrate just how deeply the IoT has penetrated businesses in every industry,” says Kenta Yasukawa, co-founder and CTO of Soracom. “By providing the most reliable, robust solutions with terms and capabilities that make real business sense, Soracom is well-positioned to help companies like EXACT build their IoT business cases without worrying about connectivity.”

Soracom’s IoT connectivity solutions are used by developers, SMBs, and SMEs worldwide to help them simplify IoT development, minimize risk, accelerate time to market, and ensure successful, scalable IoT rollouts. EXACT selected Soracom for its “always on” reliability and ease of use out of the box. In addition, Soracom’s commitment-free billing model and built-in management console simplify EXACT’s overall connectivity.

Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
LafargeHolcim concrete reef
Lafargeholcim Uses Bioactive Bilayer Concrete to Protect Oceans
In celebration of World Ocean Day, LafargeHolcim joins the World Ocean Council (WOC), an industry alliance committed to sustainable ocean stewardship.
June 8, 2021
Robust - High Accuracy Direct Weighing
Robust - High Accuracy Direct Weighing
Reduce maintenance cost and increase vehicle life. Increase safety and avoid liability. Load to the maximum legal weight quickly, improve efficiency of your operation with Vulcan Scales.
May 26, 2021
