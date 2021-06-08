Sysdyne Releases Concrete Cloud Batch Control System at World of Concrete

Sysdyne Technologies, a cloud-native software provider for global ready mixed concrete industry, has launched the world’s first cloud-native concrete batch control system, Pioneer Cloud Batch.

Since the inception of computerized concrete batch control, the batch software has been always installed on a local computer. It is isolated and only can be accessed by the batch operator.

The Pioneer Cloud Batch has brought the batch software online and made it visible and accessible by multiple users. Simply logging onto ConcreteGO.com, plant managers, IT support staff, quality control managers and regional executives can access batch controls anywhere at any time using any device to monitor the batch cycles, make mix design changes as needed and address loading issues without interfering with the actual concrete loading cycle. It helps speed up the batch process, make sure the mixes are properly adjusted as needed and reduce the material cost by tightly controlling the material usages.

Rather than following the antiquated Universal Link protocol to integrate batch controls with dispatch or ERP software, now the batch control can be integrated using Open API (Application Programming Interface).

The Open API eliminates the limitation of data exchange imposed by traditional data exchange protocols and allows the users to gain more insights of their operations. P

ioneer Cloud batch is the first batch control in the market that shares the same database with concrete dispatch - ConcreteGO. Now that concrete producers can manage mixes, materials, customers, projects, orders, tickets in one single place without downloading or uploading data.

The inventory can be accurately tracked in real time. Digital transformation requires changing processes and using new resources to harness the power of data to improve communication, efficiency, productivity and safety.

“Sysdyne’s Cloud-native products focus on operational reinvention by optimizing end-to-end process performance and improving efficiency. The single data platform of concrete batch, dispatch, GPS and delivery management sets the foundation for real time data analysis and prediction. Together it enables a fundamental shift in how a concrete producer operates so that it can be well positioned for profitable growth in a highly competitive industry," says Jill Zhang, president of Sysdyne Technologies.