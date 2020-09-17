GCP Applied Technologies has released a new version of the only concrete calculator that provides dosage rates for STRUX 90/40 macro synthetic fibers.

The app helps customers determine the right amount of fibers needed for each project, resulting in saved time. The updated app provides faster results, more detailed analysis with fewer inputs, a new cost analysis tool, with added transparency of the calculations. The new and improved macro fiber calculator also offers the option to auto-generate submittal packages in PDF format.

Updates include:

Automatically export submittal packages as PDF

New resources section

Serviceability (temp and shrinkage crack control) and ultimate state (maximum moment carrying capacity) limit dosage rate calculations for slab on grade

Real-time calculations with easier conversion between imperial and metric unit systems

Cost analysis tool to compare savings using STRUX® macro synthetic fibers against traditional systems

STRUX high strength synthetic macro-fibers are specifically engineered to provide post-crack protection. They help reduce construction time and labor costs over steel welded wire mesh or traditional rebar reinforcement.The Macrosynthetic Fiber Calculator app saves time and resources in identifying the right amount and type of macrosynthetic fibers needed for each concrete batch. In the app, users simply select the application method such as; slab on ground, elevated composite deck, or septic tank, after which the app guides them through a set of criteria to determine the appropriate dosage rate to replace traditional steel reinforcement for temperature and shrinkage crack control with STRUX 90/40 fibers.Application rates are dependent on job specific requirements, which vary from project to project. The recommended dosage rates in the app are supported by nearly 20 years of research and development work.

The app is free to download in the App Store and on Google Play.