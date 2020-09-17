Version 2.0 Released for GCP Macrosynthetic Fiber Calculator App

Version 2.0 was just released for the new mobile app solution for STRUX 90/40 macrosynthetic fibers, for use in different concrete applications.

September 17, 2020
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
GCP Applied Technologies has released a new version of the only concrete calculator that provides dosage rates for STRUX 90/40 macro synthetic fibers.
The app helps customers determine the right amount of fibers needed for each project, resulting in saved time. The updated app provides faster results, more detailed analysis with fewer inputs, a new cost analysis tool, with added transparency of the calculations. The new and improved macro fiber calculator also offers the option to auto-generate submittal packages in PDF format.
Updates include:

  • Automatically export submittal packages as PDF
  • New resources section
  • Serviceability (temp and shrinkage crack control) and ultimate state (maximum moment carrying capacity) limit dosage rate calculations for slab on grade
  • Real-time calculations with easier conversion between imperial and metric unit systems
  • Cost analysis tool to compare savings using STRUX® macro synthetic fibers against traditional systems
STRUX high strength synthetic macro-fibers are specifically engineered to provide post-crack protection. They help reduce construction time and labor costs over steel welded wire mesh or traditional rebar reinforcement.
The Macrosynthetic Fiber Calculator app saves time and resources in identifying the right amount and type of macrosynthetic fibers needed for each concrete batch. In the app, users simply select the application method such as; slab on ground, elevated composite deck, or septic tank, after which the app guides them through a set of criteria to determine the appropriate dosage rate to replace traditional steel reinforcement for temperature and shrinkage crack control with STRUX 90/40 fibers.
Application rates are dependent on job specific requirements, which vary from project to project. The recommended dosage rates in the app are supported by nearly 20 years of research and development work.

The app is free to download in the App Store and on Google Play.

GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Technology Solutions
October 3, 2019
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
September 19, 2016
We Need to Talk About Suicide in the Construction Industry
An often-overlooked part of workplace safety is mental health; and as the leading occupation for death by suicide, it is time to take psychological safety in the construction industry seriously.
September 10, 2020
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
