CEMEX Unveils Operation Resilience for Growth

CEMEX announced the framework of “Operation Resilience,” its medium-term strategy, that incorporates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lays out a plan to enhance EBITDA growth over the next three years.

September 11, 2020
CEMEX
CEMEX recently announced the framework of &ldquo;Operation Resilience,&rdquo; its medium-term strategy, that incorporates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lays out a plan for growth.
CEMEX recently announced the framework of “Operation Resilience,” its medium-term strategy, that incorporates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lays out a plan for growth.
CEMEX
Cemex Logo

CEMEX recently announced the framework of “Operation Resilience,” its medium-term strategy, that incorporates the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lays out a plan to enhance EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth over the next three years.

During a dialogue with top management, CEMEX announced that despite significant COVID-19 disruptions, it expects EBITDA for the full year 2020 to grow about 4%, on a like-to-like basis for foreign exchange, over the prior year. This performance results from management actions and better than anticipated market conditions.

“Operation Resilience” consists of the following components:

  • Enhancing EBITDA margin through operational performance and disciplined cost containment: New 2020 cost reduction target of $280 million while targeting additional savings in 2021-2023. Targeting a consolidated EBITDA margin of at least 20% on an “as is” portfolio basis.
  • Optimizing the company´s portfolio for higher growth with lower risk: Undertake strategic divestments to streamline portfolio and delever while seeking bolt-on investment opportunities in the company´s footprint; construct a portfolio more weighted towards the U.S. and Europe; focus on vertically integrated positions in attractive metropolises and develop Urbanization Solutions as a core business.
  • Achieving investment grade capital structure to promote future growth: Utilize EBITDA growth, free cash flow, and divestiture proceeds to improve capital structure and triple net leverage by 2023.
  • Recognizing sustainability as a competitive advantage: With a proactive climate action strategy, advance towards its 2030 carbon reduction goal and the company´s ultimate vision of a carbon-neutral economy.

CEMEX also expects to implement the following changes to its facilities agreement dated 2017: (i) extend U.S.$1.1 billion of maturities to 2025 and the maturity of the revolver facility to 2023, under similar terms as currently exist; (ii) the inclusion of sustainability metrics that would result in one of the world's largest sustainability-linked loans when completed; (iii) redenominating U.S.$300 million of previous exposure under the terms loan to Mexican Pesos, as well as U.S.$80 million to Euros. As a result, this should translate into no significant debt maturities for CEMEX until mid-2023.

“Operation Resilience lays the foundation for our future. It allows CEMEX to optimize its portfolio for profitable growth while securing its position as a leading vertically-integrated heavy building materials company with a focus on four core businesses: cement, ready-mix, aggregates, and urbanization solutions,” says Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEMEX´s CEO. “We will concentrate on developing sustainable urbanization solutions, which meet the needs of growing metropolises while we ourselves progress toward achieving our long-term decarbonization goals.”

“Finally, I am confident that the virtuous circle of enhanced EBITDA, increased free cash flow generation and asset divestitures will allow us to achieve our long-sought investment grade capital structure,” Gonzalez added.

Recommended
Annotation 2020 09 01 111607
U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces Over $1.2 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to Airports
More than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and U.S. territories.
September 1, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
Sponsored
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
GCP has released a new version of its app that calculates dosage rates for STRUX® 90/40 macro synthetic fibers. The app helps customers determine the right amount of fibers needed for each project, resulting in saved time.
September 1, 2020
Latest
When you mix high dosage levels of macro fibers in concrete, one of challenges is to achieve a good blending between concrete and fiber.
How High Dosage Levels of Macro Fibers Are Improving Concrete Slabs
Slab-on-grade floor and pavement panels shrink less and have almost no curl.
August 21, 2013
A pervious concrete pavement placement works like an assembly line, says Dale Fisher, with crew members working the ready-mixed truck&apos;s chute, members working the screed, and others following with finishing tools.
Pervious Concrete: How to Properly Place and Cure
Unlike traditional concrete which looks for a smooth, finished surface, pervious concrete contractors strive for compaction, aggregate interlock and a porous surface with a three-step process
August 28, 2009
As extreme weather events become stronger and more frequent, the method for building homes must change too. Building structures must remain intact to provide safety for inhabitants and return to normal life shortly afterwards. Concrete construction can provide this.
The Case for Concrete Homes
Building safer homes is necessary to meet the challenges imposed by our changing world.
August 15, 2019
Avoid honeycombing by using appropriate concrete mixtures with sufficient workability, proper placement and consolidation techniques.
Tips to Minimize Concrete Consolidation Issues with Forming Projects
Avoid repair costs and aesthetic disputes in concrete forming projects by minimizing consolidation-related surface blemishes.
June 25, 2012
Pictured here is a warehouse/distribution center application using a lithium siliconate densifier.
Densifiers Demystified
A concrete densifier is a chemical solution that, when applied to a concrete surface, increases surface density by sealing pores.
September 4, 2020
Polymer Modified Structural Repair 5881070ae08f8
QUIKRETE Polymer Modified Structural Repair
January 19, 2017
A critical element in creating Pacific Point Preserve, which resembles a fishing wharf along the Pacific Coast, was incorporating a home for the Asian small-clawed otters.
Creating a World of Fantasy, Fun Through Pre-Blended Stucco
To bring realistic animal habitats to life and build seemingly unimaginable park rides, contractors have turned to advanced formula pre-blended stuccos.
August 19, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Should You Buy or Rent New Construction Equipment?
How can contractors determine if it's better to buy or rent their construction equipment?
September 9, 2020
Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator.
Makinex Wins Most Innovative Product 2020 Award at World of Concrete
The Makinex 23kW 480V Portable Generator has been named the “Most Innovative Product of 2020” by Hanley Wood.
September 3, 2020
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US.
Makinex Floor Stripper VS-125-US
The Makinex Floor Stripper is a heavy-duty industrial floor stripper designed to remove materials such as vinyl and glued carpet.
September 3, 2020
Homeowners who build on concrete slabs can now achieve the look of wood thanks to Kasella&apos;s artistry. Grain design for each plank is applied by hand.
Polished Concrete Plus Creates Wood Grain Finishes
When placing concrete began to take its toll on Jeff Kasella’s body, he found a way to add beauty to the slabs others placed.
September 4, 2020
Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0.
Aquajet Ecosilence 3.0
The Ecosilence 3.0 reduces noise and allows for a more compact jobsite, while enhancing environmental stewardship and lowering overall operating costs.
September 3, 2020
Brokk Planer Attachment
Brokk Planer Attachment
The BCP Planer Attachment is for controlled material removal on walls, floors and ceilings for cleaning, renovation and restoration applications.
September 3, 2020
Cnt 234 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Starts Dropped Again in July
New Dodge Data numbers reflect a number of impediments that have materialized for construction in the past few months that are likely to last for some time; plus more construction news on the Sept. 3, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 3, 2020
The Moscone Center improvements, specifically with regard to the polished concrete scope, in San Francisco, California is a lesson to specifications that don&rsquo;t always meet owner expectations and how a great general contractor, great architect, and an experienced concrete subcontractor can communicate and come together to drive the project in a successful direction for all parties.
The Gestation of a Polished Concrete Project
The Moscone Center improvements, specifically to the polished concrete scope, is a lesson to specifications that don’t always meet expectations but how communication between parties can drive the project in a successful direction for all parties.
December 7, 2017
Continuing to go the easy route bidding any project against any competition at any price to any customer won&rsquo;t improve your bottom-line.
Make the Right Construction Bids and Make More Money
Bidding more work, at low price, is never the answer to growing a successful construction business and making money.
September 2, 2020
Table 1
Concrete Slump Should Not Be Specified
The concrete producer and contractor should determine slump requirements.
March 14, 2017
Binding agent spreaders mounted on a carrier vehicle, such as the Streumaster SW 318 MC, are ideal for precisely spreading binding agents over large areas in both off-road and on-road applications.
Streumaster Announces New Binding Agent Spreaders
Streumaster has added new models to its MC and TC binding agent spreader series, which have several new features.
September 1, 2020
Trimble Earthworks Grade Control version 2.0 features Horizontal Steering Control, which automatically controls the machine to follow any horizontal alignment.
10 Technologies Improving All Aspects of Construction
Emerging technologies are enabling operators to more precisely survey and plan the elements of a construction project, perform various construction tasks, and develop and maintain a vital database of construction fleet data.
September 1, 2020
Concrete anchor.
Tips to Protect Wedge Anchor Threads
Damaging the threads on a concrete anchor during installation is a common cause of escalating costs and diminishing longevity of applications.
August 21, 2020
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
How to decide whether to repair or replace your concrete
May 18, 2012
Scaling, above, and premature surface wear typically occur when contractors mix bleedwater into the surface or trap bleedwater and air directly beneath the surface.
Avoid Surface Defects on Exterior Slabs
The proper finishing techniques will help you avoid defects like premature wear, scaling, mortar flaking and plastic-shrinkage cracking.
April 21, 2011
The eSUB field-to-office collaboration platform enables field supervisors to easily document job site activity and share the information in real-time.
eSUB Construction Software Releases New Project Summary Dashboards
The new Project Summary Dashboards provide information about a project’s risk and profit on one screen.
August 26, 2020
From creating and transporting concrete to eventually receiving leftover concrete, there are opportunities to help ready-mix producers improve efficiency and reduce material waste, thus reducing costs.
How to Reduce the Cost of Concrete Production
The National Ready Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA) estimates 3-5% of ready-mix concrete deliveries in the U.S. are rejected at the job site for various reasons, such as not meeting specifications. Another occurrence is a project simply has leftover ready
August 26, 2020