Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee

Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.

May 1, 2020
Wagner Meters
Wagner Meters, a provider of wood and concrete moisture measurement instrumentation, is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its training class.

Concrete Moisture Measurement Training

Wagner Meters is offering an all-new training webinar that gives contractors, flooring installers, and building inspectors who work with concrete all the essential information they need for accurate, reliable testing of moisture in concrete floor slabs.

This free hour-long online presentation, titled "The Why, What and How of Concrete Moisture Testing," is designed to help industry professionals take advantage of the very latest technologies so that they can avoid a flooring disaster due to excess moisture in concrete.

The new webinar covers a wide range of topics and answers many key questions, such as:

  • How big of an issue is concrete moisture for people working in the flooring industry?
  • What influences the rate at which concrete dries?
  • What is the ideal water-to-cement ratio?
  • How do concrete moisture gradients affect the outcome of a flooring installation?
  • What are today’s best options for concrete moisture testing?
  • What is needed to comply with ASTM guidelines?
  • Which are better, single-use or reusable relative humidity sensors?
  • What are the advantages of using the new Rapid RH L6 test system?

The webinar is presented by Jason Spangler, flooring division manager for Wagner Meters. In addition to explaining the latest scientific information about concrete moisture and how best to test for it, Spangler will answer each participant’s questions during a Q&A session at the conclusion of the webinar.

For more information, or to register for Wagner’s new educational webinar, visit www.wagnermeters.com/webinar

Training Fee Waived

For a limited time during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the $75 fee for their online Rapid RH Training Course and Certification for concrete moisture testing will be waived.

The fee waiver is part of the Wagner Meters overall effort to provide floor covering industry professionals with more training and education opportunities to prepare for the imminent and possibly dramatic return of business when lockdowns are lifted.

“It’s naive to think that business, in general, won’t spring back with a vengeance when the lockdowns are lifted,” says Spangler. “So we’re providing whatever training and assistance we can to ensure that flooring professionals return to the workplace ready to tackle the large workload and armed with the best information to ensure every project is successful.”

The Rapid RH Training Course, normally a $75 value, features video presentations by experts such as Howard Kanare on topics such as "RH Testing for Concrete Floors", "The Most Useful Method", and "The Most Accurate Measurement Device". Upon completion of the training and course exam, a course certificate will be issued that is suitable for framing. The fee waiver for the course is expected to be in effect for the entire time period of lockdown orders across the United States.

To take the free Rapid RH Training course, visit https://www.wagnermeters.com/shop/rapid-rh-training-course-certificate-completion/ and follow the directions to initiate the training and certification process.

