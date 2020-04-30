'Damages from COVID-19: Who's Going to Pay?' and Other ASCC Webinars, Events

From the World of Concrete to the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) Annual Conference to its Concrete Executive Leadership Forum, the ASCC brings together contractors and concrete industry professionals for the improvement and betterment of the concrete industry.

Upcoming ASCC Events:

Webinars

May 13, 2020: 3 p.m. Central; Damages from COVID-19: Who's Going to Pay?; by Brian Wolf, partner, Smith Currie & Hancock

June 17, 2020: 3 p.m. Central; Contradictions in Polishing Specifications; by Clark Branum, Diamatic and chair of ACI/ASCC 310 Decorative Concrete

July 8, 2020: 3 p.m. Central; New AIA Presentation, Decorative Concrete Market & Finishes; by Chris Sullivan, ASCC decorative concrete specialist

Members no charge. Non-members $35. For more information, go to ascconline.org.

Register here for webinars

ASCC Members can log in to access past webinars any time. Once you log in to the members-only part of our website, click on Members-Only drop down menu to find them.

ASCC Committee Week: May 4 to May 6, 2020 CANCELLED

ASCC Concrete Executive Leadership Forum: July 16 to 19, 2020 POSTPONED

ASCC Annual Conference: September 24 to 27, 2020; Chase Park Plaza Hotel, St. Louis, Missouri

ASCC Concrete Executive Leadership Forum: July 15 to 18, 2021; Fairmont Orchid, Waimea, Hawaii