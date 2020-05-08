Multiquip Issues COVID-19 Update

Multiquip issued a updated statement regarding its activities regarding COVID-19.

May 8, 2020
Multiquip Inc.
Multiquip3
Multiquip Logo 10738348

Multiquip, which produces concrete mixers, pumps and other related construction equipment, has issued an updated statement on its COVID-19 activities. 

The company says its top priority is assuring the health and safety of all team members. Multiquip also continues to emphasize the importance of following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for maintaining community health and the importance of social distancing to flatten the curve.

Following are some of the steps the company has implemented to protect and support its business partners. Multiquip will modify its approach as necessary to comply with state and local guidelines.


Production and Shipping

Multiquip is limiting the number of personnel at its facilities to those essential for production. Shipping of parts and finished goods continues to support its customers, but local customer will call has been suspended to reduce the number of outside visitors to its facilities.

The company continues to work to prevent component shortages that may affect manufacturing and delivery of products. In cases where disruptions occur, it will explore alternatives to mitigate shortages and delays.

Field Support 

For the safety of Multiquip team members and customers alike, the company has suspended customer visits and travel until further notice. Its field sales and service personnel are available to provide sales and service support over the phone, via email and can set up video conferences as required.

Customer and Administrative Support 

Many Multiquip support staff including accounting, engineering, purchasing, sales, technical support and warranty employees are working remotely. To reach them, call the office using our toll-free or direct dial numbers, or use email, to reach the individual or department you need.

Extending Thanks

Multiquip offers thanks and appreciation to the entire MQ team for their patience and support during this transition.

To our customers, our sincere thanks for your patience and understanding. As proud partners in the equipment industry, we share a common interest in supporting the infrastructure of our nation. We will get through this crisis together and emerge stronger.

Recommended
Getty Images 106557924
SBA Blocks Out Most Applicants to a $110B Coronavirus Stimulus Loan Fund
Only agricultural businesses can still submit applications to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund just 10 days after its $60B replenishment
May 7, 2020
Trimble&rsquo;s CenterPoint RTX U.S. and Canada coverage map.
Coast-to-Coast U.S. Coverage Now Deployed for Trimble’s CenterPoint RTX Fast Correction Service
One-inch GNSS accuracy is possible in under a minute, delivering seamless high-precision performance across the U.S. and Southern Canada.
May 6, 2020
Jbk Top Construction Accounting Software2
Most Popular Construction Accounting/ERP Software
Annual JBKnowledge Construction Technology Report identifies contractors’ most-used software
April 17, 2020
Latest
HeidelbergCement says it&apos;s optimistic about its outlook for 2020.
HeidelbergCement Reports First Quarter Results
HeidelbergCement is reporting it made a good start to 2020 in the first two months in its first quarter analysis.
May 7, 2020
Dewalt Circular Saw DCS578X2
Dewalt 60V Max Flexvolt Circular Saw
Dewalt has upgraded its Flexvolt Circular Saw.
May 7, 2020
Myrtle Beach International Airport&apos;s 30-year-old asphalt taxiway was upgraded with a concrete surface protected by a new stormwater management system.
High-Flow, Multi-Culvert Stormwater Management System Installed During Hurricane
Serving more than 2 million passengers annually, Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) recently restored Taxiway A – Phase I as the first step in a multi-phased, multi-year project to improve the traveler experience.
May 7, 2020
Aci Founcation Logo
ACI Foundation Announces 2020 Award Recipients
The ACI Foundation is pleased to announce its 2020 awardees.
May 7, 2020
Unlike other mortar-based 3D printable products, the advanced concrete mix produced by QUIKRETE is formulated to include coarse aggregate specifically for use with CC Corp&rsquo;s proprietary 3D printing system.
Quikrete, Contour Crafting Develop 3D Printed Concrete Mix
The QUIKRETE Companies and the Contour Crafting Corporation (CC Corp) recently entered into a collaboration to develop proprietary concrete used in the automated construction of residential, commercial, industrial and government structures using Contour
May 6, 2020
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Steel cables attached to a wheel loader secured the Wirtgen cold milling machines.
Wirtgen Cold Milling Machines Solve big Challenge at Oroville Dam
North of Sacramento, a W 210i and W 2100 precisely milled the spillway chute of the Oroville Dam, the highest dam in the US.
May 6, 2020
Brokk recently opened a 10,000-square-foot service center in Missouri.
Brokk Opens Major Service Center
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri.
May 6, 2020
Volvo CE donated PPE to healthcare workers at a local hospital in Pennsylvania.
Volvo CE Produces, Donates PPE to Healthcare Workers
Through internal crowdsourcing of the best designs, materials and assembly techniques, Volvo Construction Equipment employees are producing face shields and ear guards for local front line healthcare workers.
May 5, 2020
May is Building Safety Month.
May is Building Safety Month
May is the International Code Council's 40th annual Building Safety Month.
May 4, 2020
Aquajet Systems Logo
Aquajet Plans Digital Product Launch
Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27.
May 4, 2020
Cp Saw 16 2
Chicago Pneumatic Cut-Off SAW 16
May 4, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] How Much First Quarter GDP Report Dampens 2020 Construction Forecast
Dodge Data & Analytics Chief Economist Richard Branch explains how worse Q1 gross domestic product numbers than expected influence the outlook for the economy and construction spending in 2020.
May 4, 2020
Cnt 225 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER VIDEO] How Negative Will Construction Fall in 2020?
The construction industry has taken a hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and the outlook continues to trend negative for the second half of 2020; plus more construction industry news on the April 30, 2020 edition of Construction News Tracker.
April 30, 2020
Auburn junior Philip McMichael prepares to filter wood fibers for cellulose extraction.
Concrete Washout Water Being Studied by College Student to Reduce Toxins
Philip MicMichael is looking at ways to remove toxins from concrete washwater.
May 3, 2020
Allen Engineering has released two new wheel buggies.
Allen Engineering Introduces Two New Wheel Buggies
Allen, a leader in professional quality concrete placement and finishing equipment, announced the debut of their newest wheel buggy.
May 1, 2020
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Ascc Logo
'Damages from COVID-19: Who's Going to Pay?' and Other ASCC Webinars, Events
The American Society of Concrete Contractors is offering webinars and events.
April 30, 2020
Concrete Lot 7
Parking Lot Paving: Concrete vs. Asphalt
Read about reasons why concrete is a viable option for parking lot paving over asphalt.
April 30, 2020
Aci Founcation Logo
ACI Foundation Funds Research Projects
The ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council (CRC) selected eight research projects to receive grants this year.
April 29, 2020
Th TwinTier RB611T is the world&rsquo;s only battery-powered rebar tying tool with the ability to tie #9 x #10 rebar.
MAX USA Corp. Introduces a New Large Jaw Cordless Rebar Tying Tool
MAX USA Corp. launched its new large jaw cordless rebar tying tool, the TwinTier RB611T.
April 28, 2020
Npca
NPCA Offering Free Webinar Series on Navigating Business Through COVID-19
NPCA is offering free webinars for the precast concrete industry with best practices for navigating your business through the COVID-19 era.
April 28, 2020
Guitar Hotel 2
Building the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel
A tight timeline and a unique shape made this project one for the books.
April 15, 2020
Lh Master S Rgb
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
April 27, 2020