Multiquip Issues COVID-19 Update

Multiquip, which produces concrete mixers, pumps and other related construction equipment, has issued an updated statement on its COVID-19 activities.

The company says its top priority is assuring the health and safety of all team members. Multiquip also continues to emphasize the importance of following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for maintaining community health and the importance of social distancing to flatten the curve.

Following are some of the steps the company has implemented to protect and support its business partners. Multiquip will modify its approach as necessary to comply with state and local guidelines.

Production and Shipping

Multiquip is limiting the number of personnel at its facilities to those essential for production. Shipping of parts and finished goods continues to support its customers, but local customer will call has been suspended to reduce the number of outside visitors to its facilities.

The company continues to work to prevent component shortages that may affect manufacturing and delivery of products. In cases where disruptions occur, it will explore alternatives to mitigate shortages and delays.

Field Support

For the safety of Multiquip team members and customers alike, the company has suspended customer visits and travel until further notice. Its field sales and service personnel are available to provide sales and service support over the phone, via email and can set up video conferences as required.

Customer and Administrative Support

Many Multiquip support staff including accounting, engineering, purchasing, sales, technical support and warranty employees are working remotely. To reach them, call the office using our toll-free or direct dial numbers, or use email, to reach the individual or department you need.

Extending Thanks

Multiquip offers thanks and appreciation to the entire MQ team for their patience and support during this transition.

To our customers, our sincere thanks for your patience and understanding. As proud partners in the equipment industry, we share a common interest in supporting the infrastructure of our nation. We will get through this crisis together and emerge stronger.