Contech Engineered Solutions recently earned three National Corrugated Steel Pipe Association (NCSPA) Project of the Year Awards. The industry recognition is awarded annually in eight categories including Corrugated Steel Pipe/Pipe Arch Projects, Structural Plate Projects, Rehabilitation Projects, Retention/Detention Projects, DOT Projects, Special Applications, Going Green, and Coatings.

Corrugated Steel Pipe/Pipe Arch Project: Shiloh Road from IH635 to Kingsley Road in Garland, Texas. 14 GA, polymer-coated ULTRA FLO was used to enclose an existing drainage channel next to Shiloh Road to increase the number of lanes from four to six. This solution provided a 45% savings over reinforced concrete pipe.

Structural Plate Projects: Chatfield Storage Reallocation in Littleton, Colorado. A critical component of the Chatfield Reservoir Reallocation project required the installation of a bridge to cross Deer Creek. A 40 ft-2 in x 9 ft-1 in BridgeCor Structural Plate, 60 ft-3 in in length was built to meet the low profile and large span design specifications to accommodate three utility lines.