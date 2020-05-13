ACI Announces Concrete Convention's Virtual Technical Presentations

Virtual technical presentations originally scheduled for the ACI Concrete Convention will now be delivered virtually.

Following cancellation of the recent ACI Concrete Convention this past March due to COVID-19, the American Concrete Institute has announced its ACI Concrete Convention’s Virtual Technical Presentations will be hosted June 1-3, 2020.

An online learning experience by ACI University, these virtual technical presentations originally scheduled for the ACI Concrete Convention will now be delivered virtually, and include:

Monday, June 1, 2020

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Along with 20 total hours of specialized knowledge regarding concrete materials, design, construction, and repair, attendees to the virtual presentations may also receive Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and a certificate of completion for the technical presentations they attend.

“While we are all still adapting to both the virtual environment and our current circumstance, I am thankful for the resiliency of our global community and our ability to offer these informative virtual presentations,” says Ronald G. Burg, PE, executive vice president, American Concrete Institute. “And that even in this challenging time, the ACI Concrete Convention continues to be the world’s gathering place for advancing concrete.”

The technical presentations are free to all ACI members, ACI University all-access digital subscribers, and registered attendees to the cancelled ACI Concrete Convention in Rosemont/Chicago. Visit ACIConvention.com/Virtual to register for the virtual technical presentations.

Thank you to the major sponsors that supported the ACI Concrete Convention in Rosemont/Chicago, IL, USA. These sponsors include Baker Concrete Construction, BASF, Euclid Chemical, Forta Corporation, and GCP Applied Technologies.