Buzzi Unicem Awarded Gold Conservation Certification

Buzzi Unicem USA - Greencastle Plant has been recognized for its environmental and sustainability programs by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC).

The company received a WHC Conservation Certification Tier Award of Gold for 2018-2021 for its Putnam Nature Trail in Putnam County, Indiana.

The award recognizes the white-tailed deer species management and wetlands conservation habit awareness program at the Lone Star Industries Inc. Greencastle plant, according to Banner Graphic.

The Buzzi Unicem – Lone Star Greencastle Facility application was designated as Certified Gold, signifying leadership among the more than 700 WHC Conservation Certification programs. Programs are given a Certified, Silver Certified or Gold Certified designation.

“The Buzzi Unicem – Lone Star Greencastle Facility is recognized as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification,” WHC President Margaret O’Gorman says. “Companies achieving WHC Conservation Certification, like Buzzi Unicem USA, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them.”

Read the full story here.