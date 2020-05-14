Ligchine has announced the SPIDERSCREED has been chosen as the Industry Choice: 2020 Most Innovative Product at the World of Concrete in the category of Slab Tools/Equipment & Materials.

The SPIDERSCREED is a compact, lightweight and maneuverable drive-in system designed for upper deck concrete and slab-on-grade screeding applications.

Each year, World of Concrete exhibitors submit their products to Concrete Construction’s Most Innovative Products Awards Program. This annual award program honors innovative new products designed for all segments of the concrete and masonry industries.

There are three award categories:

Industry Choice Award, presented to one nominated product in each category, selected based on the most valid votes received in an online survey and ballots submitted at the World of Concrete.

Experts’ Choice Award, presented to a product in each category selected by a group of industry professionals.

Editors’ Choice Award, selected by staff members of Concrete Construction magazine.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this award. Considering the Industry Choice Award is decided amongst ballot votes, this award is a testament that Ligchine continues to manufacture innovative equipment for the industry,” says CEO Dave Ring. “As we look to the future, Ligchine will continue to focus on developing new and innovative products in order to offer solutions for our customers to increase profitability and productivity.”

The SPIDERSCREED addresses the issues of drive-in screeds such as weight, power, navigation, and leveling capabilities. The SPIDERSCREED is ideal for concrete placements on upper decks, residential applications, slab-on-grade and 3D surfaces.



