The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman’s Safety Performance Awards, which recognize outstanding safety performance in the manufacturing of portland cement, the core ingredient used in all forms of concrete.
The winning plants were presented in a video from the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration Assistant Secretary, David Zatezalo. Click here to view the video presentation.
“We’re proud to highlight these top safety performers,” says PCA Chairman and President of Continental Cement, Tom Beck. “Our industry is constantly focused on doing everything possible to assure our employees go home in the same condition as they arrived.”
The 2019 PCA Chairman’s Safety Performance Award winners are:
Small Category: Less Than 200,000 Hours
LafargeHolcim - Morgan, Utah
LafargeHolcim - Theodore, Alabama
GCC of America - Pueblo, Colorado
Medium Category: Between 200,000 – 300,000 Hours
Lehigh Hanson - Tehachapi, California
CEMEX USA - Clinchfield, Georgia
Titan America - Troutville, Virginia
Buzzi Unicem - Chattanooga, Tennessee
Large Category: Over 300,000 Hours
Titan America - Medley, Florida
Lehigh Hanson - Cupertino, California
CEMEX USA - Victorville, California
Grinding-Only Category
Argos USA - Atlanta, Georgia
For more information, visit www.cement.org/awards