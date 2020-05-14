The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman’s Safety Performance Awards, which recognize outstanding safety performance in the manufacturing of portland cement, the core ingredient used in all forms of concrete.

The winning plants were presented in a video from the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration Assistant Secretary, David Zatezalo. Click here to view the video presentation.

“We’re proud to highlight these top safety performers,” says PCA Chairman and President of Continental Cement, Tom Beck. “Our industry is constantly focused on doing everything possible to assure our employees go home in the same condition as they arrived.”

The 2019 PCA Chairman’s Safety Performance Award winners are:

Small Category: Less Than 200,000 Hours

LafargeHolcim - Morgan, Utah

LafargeHolcim - Theodore, Alabama

GCC of America - Pueblo, Colorado

Medium Category: Between 200,000 – 300,000 Hours

Lehigh Hanson - Tehachapi, California

CEMEX USA - Clinchfield, Georgia

Titan America - Troutville, Virginia

Buzzi Unicem - Chattanooga, Tennessee

Large Category: Over 300,000 Hours

Titan America - Medley, Florida

Lehigh Hanson - Cupertino, California

CEMEX USA - Victorville, California

Grinding-Only Category

Argos USA - Atlanta, Georgia

For more information, visit www.cement.org/awards