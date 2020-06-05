Industry Icon, Former IGGA President Passes Away

Robert “Bob” Priest, formerly of Sanders Saws and Blades passed away quite unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack on May 30, 2020.

Bob was an icon in the industry and served as International Grooving and Grinding Association (IGGA) president and treasurer for many years, his efforts shaping the industry as it grew over time.

He was a friend and a mentor to many. Bob is survived by his wife Norma, sons Roberts Jr. and Christopher, granddaughters Candice and Wendy and eight great-grandchildren. Chris Priest is a past Concrete Sawing and Drilling Association (CSDA) board member and committee chair. Bob will be sorely missed.

A small ceremony was held in Queenstown, Maryland on June 2, with a date and time to be set for a memorial service in the future.