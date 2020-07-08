ACI Offers New Nondestructive Testing Certification Program

The nondestructive testing program is the newest in a lineup of concrete inspection certification programs offered by ACI.

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has announced the launch of its Nondestructive Testing Specialist – Concrete Strength certification program. The program will certify individuals who successfully pass the ACI examinations by demonstrating the knowledge and ability to properly perform specified nondestructive tests on hardened concrete.

The nondestructive testing program is the newest in a lineup of concrete inspection certification programs offered by ACI. This program was developed under the guidance of ACI Committee 228 Nondestructive Testing, who identified the need to qualify those practitioners using these test methods in evaluating in-place concrete strength.

The certification program includes six test methods used in evaluating the in-place strength of hardened concrete, including:

Pulse velocity

Penetration resistance

Rebound hammer

Cast-in-place concrete cylinders

Pullout strength

Estimating concrete strength by the maturity method

“The Institute is pleased to be able to offer this comprehensive nondestructive testing certification program to the concrete construction industry. We are working with our sponsoring groups and chapters to implement this program in their communities, as we are eager to help those individuals looking to expand their concrete inspection expertise,” says Michael Morrison, manager, Certification Program Development, American Concrete Institute. “We are also looking into ways to offer expanded training opportunities to prepare for the examination, including online learning courses.”

Additional information on the ACI Nondestructive Testing Specialist – Concrete Strength certification program, including a detailed job task analysis, is available at ACICertification.org.