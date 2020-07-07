Keystone Hardscapes Adds CST to Brand

Keystone Hardscapes is embracing the needs of homeowners, contractors, developers, architects, designers and landscape material distributors in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. by aligning CST under its brand.

Recognized for manufacturing high-quality pavers, segmental retaining walls and related outdoor living products, CST gains award-winning design innovation, a deeper product offering and robust marketing expertise as part of Keystone Hardscapes.

“This transition will help landscape professionals secure more projects that produce greater profit while generating repeat business,” says Ed Fioroni, vice president of sales for Keystone Hardscapes. “We’re also part of The QUIKRETE Companies and its vast national distribution network, complementary product portfolio and technology resources, which really reinforces the value of rolling CST into Keystone Hardscapes.”

Founded in 1984, CST built its reputation on its MONO-CAST one-piece construction that guarantees hardscape products with consistent integral color and strength that will last a lifetime. From permeable pavers used on a driveway or pool deck to fireplaces and segmental retaining walls used to create an outdoor paradise, CST has a wide range of hardscapes sizes, colors and finishes for any residential or commercial job. Injecting CST into the Keystone Hardscapes organization means these regional customers will have a single-source for all purchasing, technical support and customer care. This consolidated service model delivers proven product performance with the financial efficiency customers want.