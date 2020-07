The Precast/Presstressed Concrete Institute’s office has moved from downtown Chicago to the northwest side of Chicago.

The location's proximity to O'Hare International Airport will be more convenient for PCI members and others who visit.

All current telephone numbers and email addresses for PCI staff will remain unchanged.

The new address is:

8770 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 1150

Chicago, IL, 60631