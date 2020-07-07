ACI Foundation Accepting Fellowship, Scholarship Applications

The ACI Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from graduate and undergraduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

July 7, 2020
American Concrete Institute
ACI Foundation is accepting scholarship applications.
ACI Foundation is accepting scholarship applications.
NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Aci Company Logo 11298105

The ACI Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from graduate and undergraduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Three new fellowships and one new undergraduate scholarship have been added to the program. Additionally, the ACI Middle East Fellowship has been re-named as the ACI Middle East & North Africa Fellowship and is available to students studying in: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordon, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Application details for all fellowships and scholarships are available at acifoundation.org/scholarships.

ACI Foundation fellowships are offered to both undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a concrete-related degree or program at an American or Canadian institution of higher education or the applicable countries related to the ACI Middle East & North Africa Fellowship. Students must obtain two endorsements, with one being from an ACI member.

Fellowships provide the following benefits:

  • An educational stipend of $10,000 or $15,000 USD;
  • Airfare, hotel, travel stipend, and registration to attend three ACI Concrete Conventions;
  • Assignment to a mentor;
  • An internship, if required; and
  • Recognition at ACI Concrete Conventions, in Concrete International, and on ACI Foundation’s website and social media.

ACI Foundation scholarships are also offered to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing a concrete-related degree or program. International students are eligible for scholarships. Among other requirements, students must obtain two endorsements with one of the endorsements being from an ACI member. Each ACI Foundation scholarship includes:

  • An educational stipend of $5,000 USD; and
  • Recognition in Concrete International and on the ACI Foundation’s website and social media.

The purpose of the ACI Foundation’s student fellowship and scholarship program is to identify, attract, and develop outstanding professionals for future careers in the concrete industry. For the 2020-2021 academic year, the ACI Foundation distributed more than $200,000 to 20 deserving students through the support of ACI, ACI chapters, generous donors, and industry partners. The ACI Foundation believes attracting students to the concrete industry provides both excellent career opportunities for students and helps to secure a bright future for the concrete industry. These fellowships and scholarships showcase the ACI Foundation’s goals of investing in people and the future of the industry.

The deadline for applications is November 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Additional application details are available at acifoundation.org/scholarships.

Recommended
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
Screed maintenance is just like any other type of maintenance: if you ignore it, you pay in the long run. If the crew takes a little time in the morning to &lsquo;zero&rsquo; out the screed adjustments and make a visual inspection of the screed condition, you start out the day giving your crew the best chance for success.
The Importance of Screed Maintenance
A clean, level and well-adjusted screed helps ensure a quality mat
October 31, 2019
Latest
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
Exterior of a completed ICF house. The landscaping and exterior finishing are still in progress.
Tips for ICF Construction
The Insulating Concrete Form Association (ICFA) offers 10 tips to for constructing and installing concrete forms for foundation walls.
July 7, 2020
Sakrete App
Sakrete Launches App for Concrete Estimating
Watch the bagged concrete shortcut video by the Carolinas' Concrete Cowboy.
July 7, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
This sealer was over applied. It should have been applied 1 to 2 mils thick, but was likely 20 to 30 mils thick.
'Thin to Win' With Decorative Concrete Sealers
Thin applications are the simple answer to many acrylic sealer problems contractors face on decorative concrete projects like stamped and stained concrete.
June 26, 2013
Randy%20 Fernandez%20of%20 Pure%20 Safety%20 Group (002)
Pure Safety Group Names Sales Leader for Western US
Pure Safety Group (PSG) named Randy Fernandez as head of sales for PSG’s western region of the U.S.
July 3, 2020
Many ACI Chapters, who have already begun to take advantage of this opportunity, are seeing higher attendance numbers and increased engagement.
ACI Webinars Highly Attended
Any ACI Chapter in good standing can offer unlimited webinars on a date, time and topic of their choosing.
July 2, 2020
Struck-by accidents continue to be a leading cause of property damage and serious employee injuries on jobsites around North America.
White Noise Back-Up Alarms Improve Safety
Struck-by accidents continue to be a leading cause of property damage and serious employee injuries on jobsites around North America.
July 1, 2020
To build an efficient field operation that completes work per the quality you want within the budget allotted for the work, you need standardized systems and procedures for the crew to follow.
Standard Field Installation Techniques Improve Field Productivity
When every crew member installs things the same way, your crew will improve their speed and field efficiency, productivity rate, and standardize your cost estimating variances.
July 1, 2020
Brokk offers training designed to help existing customers improve efficiency and safety in multiple applications.
Brokk Offers Training Program to Maximize Jobsite Safety and Productivity
The flexible options including curriculum, location, and single- or multi-day durations offer customers continuing educational opportunities that fit their team.
June 30, 2020
The sophisticated HeavyDuty impermeability concept from Baumer conforms to protection classes IP 66 and IP 67 within a broad temperature range of up to +95 degrees Celsius.
Baumer HeavyDuty Rotary Encoder
June 30, 2020
Dsc 0018
OSHA Issues Guidance to Ensure Uniform Silica Standards Enforcement
New directive provides OSHA compliance safety and health officers with guidance on how to enforce the silica standards’ requirements.
June 30, 2020
Multi-family residential projects create an ideal environment for contractors looking to break into or grow their business in high-flow material markets with gypsum floor underlayment, grouting, cellular concrete, plaster and stucco applications.
Selecting a Pump to Maximize Productivity and Profitability in Gypsum Applications
New residential construction business success requires an investment in specialized equipment.
June 30, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
4 29 20 Graph 980x671
Report: States Ramping Up Highway & Bridge Construction Contracts
According to a report from ARTBA, the value of highway and bridge contract awards was up 4 percent last month compared to the same time last year.
June 26, 2020
106537713 3021483274597568 7229854702570079132 O
Summary Breaks Down 'Moving America Forward' Act
A 96-page summary of the Moving Forward Act breaks down the specific sector-by-sector infrastructure investments inside the INVEST in America Act surface transportation reauthorization bill
June 26, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 26 085411
Hilti Among Industry Leaders Launching 2020 Construction Startup Competition
CEMEX Ventures, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group’s Leonard and NOVA by Saint-Gobain launch the 2020 Construction Startup Competition, seeking entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation in the construction industry
June 26, 2020
Forney Vault Logo
ForneyVault Partners with Quadrel on Concrete Management Software Integration
The interface allows Quadrel’s customers to have easy access to ForneyVault along with its own technologies for concrete and aggregate management.
June 25, 2020
Cnt 229 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Will Infrastructure Funding Plans Pass Before FAST Act Expires?
Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, and the White House has ordered the U.S. Transportation Department to devise a $1 trillion infrastructure funding bill.
June 25, 2020
Getty Images 178706941
10 Tips for Concrete Management in the Heat
When placing concrete in high temperatures, contractors must manage complications such as accelerated slump loss, plastic shrinkage cracking and faster set times.
July 19, 2019
Scaling, above, and premature surface wear typically occur when contractors mix bleedwater into the surface or trap bleedwater and air directly beneath the surface.
Avoid Surface Defects on Exterior Slabs
The proper finishing techniques will help you avoid defects like premature wear, scaling, mortar flaking and plastic-shrinkage cracking.
April 21, 2011
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
104900622 10158080538005973 6932085916775126720 O
Democrats 'Moving America Forward' Bill Focuses on Resilient Infrastructure
The $1.5 trillion bill includes a $500 billion transportation package but Republicans fear it focuses too much on climate change
June 19, 2020