ACI Foundation Accepting Fellowship, Scholarship Applications

The ACI Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from graduate and undergraduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Three new fellowships and one new undergraduate scholarship have been added to the program. Additionally, the ACI Middle East Fellowship has been re-named as the ACI Middle East & North Africa Fellowship and is available to students studying in: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordon, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Application details for all fellowships and scholarships are available at acifoundation.org/scholarships.

ACI Foundation fellowships are offered to both undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a concrete-related degree or program at an American or Canadian institution of higher education or the applicable countries related to the ACI Middle East & North Africa Fellowship. Students must obtain two endorsements, with one being from an ACI member.

Fellowships provide the following benefits:

An educational stipend of $10,000 or $15,000 USD;

Airfare, hotel, travel stipend, and registration to attend three ACI Concrete Conventions;

Assignment to a mentor;

An internship, if required; and

Recognition at ACI Concrete Conventions, in Concrete International, and on ACI Foundation’s website and social media.

ACI Foundation scholarships are also offered to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing a concrete-related degree or program. International students are eligible for scholarships. Among other requirements, students must obtain two endorsements with one of the endorsements being from an ACI member. Each ACI Foundation scholarship includes:

An educational stipend of $5,000 USD; and

Recognition in Concrete International and on the ACI Foundation’s website and social media.

The purpose of the ACI Foundation’s student fellowship and scholarship program is to identify, attract, and develop outstanding professionals for future careers in the concrete industry. For the 2020-2021 academic year, the ACI Foundation distributed more than $200,000 to 20 deserving students through the support of ACI, ACI chapters, generous donors, and industry partners. The ACI Foundation believes attracting students to the concrete industry provides both excellent career opportunities for students and helps to secure a bright future for the concrete industry. These fellowships and scholarships showcase the ACI Foundation’s goals of investing in people and the future of the industry.

The deadline for applications is November 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Additional application details are available at acifoundation.org/scholarships.