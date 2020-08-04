ACI Foundation Seeking Research Proposals

The ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council is asking for proposals for concrete research projects that further the knowledge and sustainability of concrete materials, construction, and structures.

August 4, 2020
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
The ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council seeks to advance the concrete industry through the funding of concrete research projects that further the knowledge and sustainability of concrete materials, construction, and structures. The annual request for proposals is open now through December 1, 2020. 

Proposal and funding parameters include:

  • Topics are encouraged from all areas of concrete research;
  • Up to $50,000 may be approved per project for direct costs;
  • Due to a 15% research organization overhead cost limit, the ACI Foundation may award up to a maximum of $7,500 additional funds for indirect costs;
  • An ACI Technical Committee must support the research concept and participate in an advisory role to the principal investigator;
  • An individual researcher can serve as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator on only one submitted proposal;
  • Industry partnering, and project cost sharing are strongly encouraged;
  • All proposals must be submitted before the December 1, 2020 deadline; and
  • Principal investigators shall follow the requirements in the published RFP Application Guide, including the requirement to contact ACI Technical Committee Chairs by September 17, 2020 to request endorsement of your proposed research.

Selection of awarded projects and notifications to principal investigators occurs after the spring ACI Concrete Convention. Contact Tricia G. Ladely, assistant director, ACI Foundation, for additional research proposal information at Tricia.Ladely@acifoundation.org. Historical information on previously awarded projects and research is available at acifoundation.org/research.

