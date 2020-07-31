ACI Offers New Shotcrete Inspection Certification Program

ACI) is now offering a Shotcrete Inspector certification program to certify individuals who demonstrate the knowledge and experience required to properly inspect the placement of shotcrete.

July 31, 2020
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
Bill Bradley
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is now offering a Shotcrete Inspector certification program to certify individuals who demonstrate the knowledge and experience required to properly inspect the placement of shotcrete. Comprehension of the responsibilities and qualification requirements of a Shotcrete Nozzleman are necessary.

The Shotcrete Inspector program joins several others in a set of concrete inspection certification programs offered by the Institute and was developed by ACI Committee C661 – Shotcrete Inspector, with the assistance of ACI Committee C660 – Shotcrete Nozzleman, and the American Shotcrete Association.

The program requires successful passage of the written examination, an active or previous certification as an ACI Concrete Field Testing Technician – Grade I, and satisfactory work experience which must include a role in shotcrete construction. The program also allows for approved shotcrete education programs to satisfy up to two (of the three) years of this required experience. 

“With shotcrete continuing to grow in use and demand in concrete construction projects, ACI developed this program as a means to certify personnel who prove they have advanced knowledge of shotcrete inspection practices and can help bring enhanced quality to shotcrete construction,” says Randle Emmrich, chair, ACI C661 – Shotcrete Inspector.

The American Concrete Institute offers more than 30 certification programs and maintains nearly 120,000 active certifications around the world. The Shotcrete Inspector program is available now through ACI sponsoring groups, and additional information on the program, including a detailed job task analysis, is available at ACICertification.org.  

