Keystone Hardscapes Pre-Sorted Pallets for Easy Install

With the recent introduction of Stonegate No-Cut Designs, Keystone Hardscapes strengthened its position as an resource for contractors serving homeowners in the market for a dream outdoor living space.

The new fireplaces and grill stations combine the weathered beauty of Keystone Hardscapes’ popular Stonegate retaining wall system in pre-sorted pallets that make installation easy, fast and efficient.

Stonegate No-Cut Designs is the affordable backyard upgrade homeowners want, in packages that streamline inventory for distributors and improve profitability for landscape contractors.

Stonegate No-Cut Designs accommodate a variety of outdoor living elements without the challenges of estimating and design. The projects require no cutting and can be constructed by two novice installers using downloaded illustrated step-by-step instructions.

Available in regionally relevant colors, the one- and two-sided hearth fireplaces come in three-pallet designs as does the L-shaped grill station. The more traditional straight grill station comes in a two-pallet design that can be installed in about an hour.

Grills, refrigerators, fireplace inserts, propane tanks other accessories are sold separately. To accent these pieces with the luxurious appearance of granite or marble at a fraction of the cost, use QUIKRETE Countertop Mix to pour durable surface for the fireplace hearth and top, and the grill station countertops.

“Builders, contractors and dealers have been looking for beautiful outdoor living options that are easy to install and value-priced,” says Ed Fioroni, vice president of sales for Keystone Hardscapes. “Stonegate No-Cut Designs is it. These no-cut fireplace and kitchen project designs make the selling process much simpler and homeowners love the results.”

Keystone Hardscapes plans to expand the Stonegate No-Cut Designs line with more outdoor kitchens, benches and other desirable projects within the year.