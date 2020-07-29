NRMCA Launches New Website

NRMCA (National Ready Mixed Concrete Association) recently unveiled an all-new website which has a cleaner, more modern look along with being more mobile-friendly and easier for members and visitors alike to access key information.

The site includes industry news, membership benefits, information about association events and training and more.

Feedback is highly encouraged, so take time to explore the site and share your thoughts on further improvements that can be made along with what works or does not work for you. Visitors can share your questions, comments or concerns here. For more information on how NRMCA arrived at the decision to change its website, contact Gregg Lewis at glewis@nrmca.org.