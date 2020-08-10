Florida Adopts ACI Concrete Repair Code

The seventh edition of the Florida Building Code (FBC) was recently released for review and now references the American Concrete Institute’s, ACI 562-19 Code Requirements for the Assessment, Repair and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures.

The seventh edition of the Florida Building Code (FBC) was recently released for review and now references the American Concrete Institute’s, ACI 562-19 Code Requirements for the Assessment, Repair and Rehabilitation of Existing Concrete Structures. Effective December 31, 2020, Florida will become the third state to reference ACI 562, joining Hawaii and Ohio.

A leading authority and resource worldwide for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction, and materials, ACI has long focused its efforts on knowledge development and dissemination. Through its mission, the institute dedicates resources and effort to advance the adoption of its consensus-based knowledge.

“The inclusion of ACI 562 in the Florida Building Code is consistent with the ACI mission to have ACI committee-developed code requirements adopted for the public good,” stated Ronald G. Burg, PE, ACI's executive vice president. “Adopting ACI 562 provides the public a level of expectation regarding life safety and overall performance where repairs or rehabilitation are performed on concrete structural elements.”

The code change establishes minimum requirements for the design, construction, repair, and rehabilitation of concrete structural elements in buildings for various levels of desired performance as deemed appropriate for the project. In addition to improved life safety, the requirements clearly define objectives and anticipated performance for the code official, owners, designers, contractors, and installers.

The FBC and all individuals involved in the code development process are recognized for addressing the need to help ensure quality repairs of structural concrete and thus better provide for the safety, health, and general welfare of the citizens of Florida.

ACI’s focus on the development of new code requirements and global adoption and use of ACI knowledge, will assist concrete industry professionals globally to manage increasing requirements for the design of concrete structures. For more information on this and other ACI Advocacy efforts visit concrete.org/advocacy.