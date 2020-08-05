MIT CSHub to Present Webinar on Role of Concrete in Greenhouse Gas Emission

The MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub (CSHub) has scheduled its next public webinar, "The Role of Concrete in Life Cycle Greenhouse Gas Emission Reductions of the U.S.'s Buildings and Pavements," for Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

During this presentation, results will be shown from an effort at the MIT CSHub to contextualize the role of concrete in life cycle greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions of the United States’ buildings and pavements.

This webinar will be presented by CSHub Executive Director Jeremy Gregory. The CSHub is supported by the RMC Research & Education Foundation and the Portland Cement Association.

The MIT CSHub webinar series offers information of general interest to members of the building, paving and construction communities as well as to educators, students, journalists and law and policy-makers interested in the environmental and economic impacts of decision-making concerning infrastructure. Videos of past webinars are archived to the CSHub YouTube channel. Webinars are free and open to the public and presentations are geared toward a lay audience.

Click here to register for the August 20 webinar and here for more information.