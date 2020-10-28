Winners of the ACI Annual Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards 2020

The winners of the ACI Annual Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards 2020. Entries for the 2021 Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards are now open and accepted through April 19, 2021.

October 28, 2020
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
The Kennedy Center Expansion Project
The Kennedy Center Expansion Project
The American Concrete Institute
Aci Company Logo 11298105

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced the winners of the 2020 Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, who were honored during the Institute’s Virtual Concrete Convention, on October 26, 2020.

The highest honor was presented to Kennedy Center Expansion Project, Washington, DC, U.S.

The Kennedy Center Expansion Project, known as the REACH, consists of three new buildings—the Welcome, Skylight, and River Pavilions—situated on the 4.6 acre (1.9 ha) campus along the Potomac River in Washington, DC. Each structure features titanium-white board-formed concrete, sweeping curves, and crisp clean lines that complement the existing monument.

The Welcome, Skylight, and River Pavilions are all interconnected below-grade under a green roof where visitors can meander through the labyrinth of concrete curves. Multiple board form patterns and custom “crinkle” form liners add to the texture of the architectural concrete both above and below-grade. While the “crinkle” concrete creates a wonderful acoustic effect in the performance and rehearsal rooms, the visual effect is absolutely stunning.

The ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards were created to honor the visions of the most creative projects in the concrete industry, while providing a platform to recognize concrete innovation, technology, and excellence across the globe.  To be eligible for participation in the Excellence Awards, projects needed to be nominated by an ACI Chapter or International Partner. 

An independent panel of esteemed industry professionals judged projects and selected winners based on architectural and engineering merit, creativity, innovative construction techniques or solutions, innovative use of materials, ingenuity, sustainability, resilience, and functionality.

Additional Winning Projects

High-Rise Buildings

1st Place: Hudson Commons/441 Ninth Avenue, New York, U.S.

2nd Place: W Hotel Tower, Washington, U.S.

Mid-Rise Buildings

1st Place: Science Complex—Campus MIL, Québec, Canada

2nd Place: 725 Ponce, Georgia, U.S.

Low-Rise Buildings

1st Place: Kennedy Center Expansion Project, Washington, DC, U.S.

2nd Place: Amélioration des infrastructures de l’Assemblée nationale du Québec, Québec, Canada

Decorative Concrete

1st Place: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, Saudi Arabia.

2nd Place: SSENSE MONTRÉAL, Québec, Canada.

Infrastructure

1st Place: Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program, State Route 99 Tunnel, Washington, U.S.

2nd Place: Samuel de Champlain Bridge, Québec, Canada.

Repair & Restoration

1st Place: Conococheague Aqueduct Rehabilitation, Maryland, U.S.

2nd Place: Berri-Sherbrooke Underpass Rehabilitation, Québec, Canada

 

The winning project details can be found at ACIExcellence.org.

Entries for the 2021 Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards are being accepted now through April 19, 2021.  

Recommended
Levelset Payment Speed
The Key to Faster Construction Payment: Better Communication
Most recent Levelset survey of contractors suggests the three biggest factors helping contractors get paid faster boil down to communication: expectations, status and timelines
October 27, 2020
Cu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel
Most-read construction stories include Caterpillar and PAC-MAN rolling out a new game, a test of orange pavement markings in work zones, new Cat S42 rugged smartphone withstands submerged scrubbing and more
October 21, 2020
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Latest
ACI Field Testing Technician Grade I Certification Now Approved for Reimbursement
The Veteran's Administration (VA) GI Bill has announced that the American Concrete Institute's Concrete Field Testing Technician - Grade I certification program is now approved for reimbursement.
October 27, 2020
Associated Ready Mixed Concrete of California has begun using a survey system to improve driving safety.
Concrete Supplier Using Survey System to Improve Driver Safety, Retention
Associated Ready Mixed Concrete of California has begun using a survey system to improve driving safety.
October 26, 2020
The winner of the 2020 WOW! Award was Superior Gunite, of Lake View Terrace. The use of shotcrete allowed access for placement as well as the ability to carve the wet concrete to match the look of the previous precast panels.
The 2020 Decorative Concrete Award Winners
The winners of the Decorative Concrete Council's Decorative Concrete Awards competition were recognized at the American Society of Concrete Contractors Annual (virtual) Conference on September 24, 2020.
October 23, 2020
Vacuworx products can be found in over 30 countries. The implementation of a creative overseas marketing strategy has allowed the company to develop a deeper understanding of the impact and potential of new vacuum lifting solutions and material handling applications worldwide.
Vacuworx Recognized as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year
After winning the Tulsa Regional Chamber's 2019 Manufacturer of the Year award, the Oklahoma District of the U.S. Small Business Administration named Vacuworx as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year.
September 30, 2020
As extreme weather events become stronger and more frequent, the method for building homes must change too. Building structures must remain intact to provide safety for inhabitants and return to normal life shortly afterwards. Concrete construction can provide this.
The Case for Concrete Homes
The challenge is to build homes that can remain intact in any severe weather event, be more energy efficient, be reasonably priced, and be reoccupied shortly after a disaster so that life can go on with minimal disruption.
August 15, 2019
Img 1916 002
Miller Formless Expands Concrete Lineup with Acquisition of Two MBW Slipform Paver Models
Miller Formless announces that it has acquired the MBW slipform paver models C-101 and the CG-200.
October 22, 2020
The MBW ScreeDemon™ Powered by M18™ REDLITHIUM™ battery.
The ScreeDemon Wet Screed, Powered by M18 REDLITHIUM
October 22, 2020
Geofoam placed during the rebuilt of the CDOT US 36 highway collapse in 2019.
The Role of Geofoam in the Evolution of the Modern Construction Industry
The use of EPS geofoams, has emerged as a key trend contributing to more sustainability and efficiency in the construction world.
October 22, 2020
Water content is the single most important factor affecting workability or the ease of mixing and placing concrete.
Water in Concrete
The amount of water in concrete controls many fresh and hardened properties in concrete including workability, compressive strengths, permeability and watertightness, durability and weathering, drying shrinkage and potential for cracking.
April 23, 2014
The Dust Hog Vacuum Attachment helps protect installers and HVAC systems from airborne particulates.
The Dust Hog Vacuum Attachment Tool
October 21, 2020
Tenna goes beyond tracking, providing seamless integration on the construction platform that is revolutionizing equipment fleet operations
Saving Contractors 100s of Hours with OEM, ERP and Project Operations / SaaS Software Integration
October 21, 2020
Liquid Latex
Modifier A / NA Latex Product
October 21, 2020
During the video, the five players race their machines around the exact 3D replica of the iconic PAC-MAN™ board to simulate gameplay of the original arcade game. The movement is all done through remote control operation far above the constructed maze, utilizing 236D3 Skid Steer loaders from The Cat Rental Store.
Caterpillar Revives Popular Video Series with Trial 9: PAC-MAN
In this video, operators use remote controls to navigate skid steers around a life-size PAC-MAN™ board, showing how Cat equipment and services are there to help customers around every corner
October 20, 2020
Hydronic heaters provide an even distribution of heat to the concrete. Here, a poly sheet covers a slab-on-grade. Hydronic heating tubes were placed on top of the poly and the entire system is being covered with insulated blankets.
How to Protect Concrete During Cold Weather Pours
Cold weather concreting requires contractors to maintain minimal concrete temperatures to ensure proper strength gain and cure.
December 4, 2013
Berkeley researchers used a 3D printer to create polymer lattice reinforced beams. Special camera equipment shows that, when tested under bending, the beams are highly flexible and most of the cracks are blunted by the lattice.
Researchers Make Stronger, Greener Concrete with 3D Printer
Using a polymer lattice to reinforce concrete, UC Berkeley researchers claim that it "could rival other polymer-based enhancements and improve concrete’s ductility while reducing the material’s carbon emissions."
October 19, 2020
White Cap Splits from HD Supply, Combines with Construction Supply Group
Combined the two create a $4 Billion distributor of concrete accessories and specialty construction products. The transaction will enhance capabilities to serve professional contractors with broader product and service offerings and expanded reach.
October 19, 2020
PCI's Announces Award Winners at Virtual Fall 2020 Conference
Award winners announced virtually in the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute's fall 2020 Committee Days and Technical Conference.
October 15, 2020
The biggest challenge with edge work on a polished floor is achieving the same depth of cut and overall look as the main part of the floor.
Don't Let Bad Edging Ruin a Good Polished Concrete Floor
Edging is the key to a winning polished concrete floor, but you need the right knowledge, the right tools and the right attitude to achieve success.
March 20, 2012
Cnt 237 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Economists Not Optimistic for Nonresidential Construction Outlook
ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu says trajectory of nonresidential construction spending does not appear bright and AGC says demand will likely stagnate without new federal infusion.
October 15, 2020
First Place Winners of the Hardscape Photo Contest
Appealing Plans in Project Photo Contest
Winners of the inaugural Hardscapes Photo Contest by Keystone Hardscapes.
October 14, 2020
Added 'polishing' to your business? I want to hear from you.
New to the Polishing World?
Concrete Contractor magazine is looking for contractors who have recently added polishing to their business.
October 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 298637996 (1)
Careers in Construction Month Highlights Need for Skilled Workers
By 2023, there will be a need for 1 million more craft professionals and each October, the industry works together to raise awareness of the rewarding careers in construction.
October 14, 2020
Roxi was the first AI program created for concrete testing, built for Giatec’s patented, award-winning SmartRock wireless concrete sensor.
Giatec's AI Software and SDTC Look to Reduce CO2 Pollution on Construction Sites
The SmartRock AI Assistant Roxi has been trained with the help of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) funding to reduce cement usage on construction jobsites during concrete testing.
October 13, 2020
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020