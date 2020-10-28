LafargeHolcim Announces Its EcoLabel

In an effort to transparently brand its green building solutions, LafargeHolcim launches an EcoLabel.

Oct 28th, 2020
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
Ecolabel Building Solutions Label
LafargeHolcim
Lh Master S Rgb
  • EcoLabel applies to all cement and concrete with at least: 30% lower CO2 footprint, or 20% recycled content           
  • Increased transparency supports builders to make greener choices  
  • Key milestone to accelerate the company’s net zero journey

Ecolabel Building SolutionsLafargeHolcimLafargeHolcim launches its EcoLabel to transparently communicate the environmental benefits of its green building solutions. The label will apply to all its products that comply with its green criteria, including lower CO2 footprint and recycled content. Building on LafargeHolcim’s net zero pledge, this EcoLabel supports the company’s ambition to accelerate green construction with the use of lower-footprint products such as ECOPact and Susteno.

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer: “I am very proud of how our company is turning our net zero pledge into action across more than 70 countries, with our broad range of green building solutions. The EcoLabel is a key milestone on this journey, confirming LafargeHolcim’s commitment to lead the way in sustainability and innovation.”

EcoLabel applies to all cement and concrete with at least:

  • 30% lower CO2 footprint compared to local industry standard or
  • 20% recycled content

 Going forward, the company will expand the environmental benefits covered by its EcoLabel to include properties such as water footprint.

With one-third of net sales already in green building solutions, LafargeHolcim aims to increase that share with its EcoLabel. Products with this endorsement include established brands such as Susteno cement, ECOPact green concrete and Aggneo recycled aggregates. The company is continuously adding to its range of green building solutions at its industry-leading Innovation Center, dedicating over 50% of its resources in this area.

LafargeHolcim is one of the world’s leading global recycling companies with 50 million tons of materials recycled across its business. On its net zero journey, the company is doubling its target to become a 100 million ton recycling company by 2030. EcoLabel will play a key role on this journey. 

For more information on LafargeHolcim’s range of sustainable and innovative solutions, see www.lafargeholcim.com/sustainable-materials-innovative-solutions

