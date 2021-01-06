Green Building Initiative Announces Board of Directors Appointees

Charles Kibert, professor and director of the Powell Center for Construction and Environment at the University of Florida, was elected chair of the board of directors at The Green Building Initiative (GBI).

The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announced the election of Charles Kibert, professor and director of the Powell Center for Construction and Environment at the University of Florida, as chair of its board of directors.

Kibert's work focuses on mitigating the impacts of and adapting to climate change, the design of storm and flood resilient buildings and high-volume manufacturing of post-disaster housing. He was responsible for the design and construction of Rinker Hall, the first green building of almost 80 high-performance buildings on the University of Florida campus.

GBI’s membership also elected three new directors, Sara Greenwood, GGP, and principal of the Greenwood Consulting Group; Tehmina Husain, GGP, GPCP, and senior sustainability consultant of Merrick and Company and Andrea Rutledge, CAE, and CEO of the Construction Management Association of America to the board with terms through December 2023.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead an organization that has displayed such a strong commitment to improving the built environment,” Kibert says. “Our global environmental and health challenges require urgent action. GBI’s programs are assets to building owners who need roadmaps and tools like Green Globes right now. I look forward to continuing our work with GBI’s volunteer experts, Green Globes Professionals, and Assessors to sharpen our focus on sustainability, health, and resilience issues in buildings.”

Kibert is taking the reins at a time when GBI is poised for significant expansion. Having certified over 2,000 properties in the U.S. and Canada that cover more than 378 million square feet of commercial and multifamily spaces, GBI’s future initiatives include increased focus on promoting net zero solutions, resilience strategies, and facilitating cooperation on ESG goals for corporations and REITs. Additionally, GBI’s leadership envisions incremental global expansion for the organization over the next several years.

Vicki Worden, president & CEO of GBI notes, “Dr. Kibert and our new and returning board members bring the expertise and passion that will be required to help our nation and global community through the challenges wrought by pandemic and uncertainty. GBI looks forward to being an active contributor to making forward progress on our collective climate-related priorities in 2021.”

GBI has gained a reputation during its 16-year history for making aspirational goals more achievable through user-friendly tools built upon comprehensive standards. According to Worden, this cumulative success is built on the dedication of expert volunteers who give thousands of hours to the organization. GBI’s membership growth is a signal of the organization’s momentum.

Worden cites that: “GBI now is comprised of more than 700 industry professionals and sustainability-minded organizations. Nearly 70% of our members are practitioners contributing to making a difference with every building.”

The three new directors joining Kibert and the board are positioned to make an immediate impact. Sara Greenwood joins GBI’s leadership having completed more than 70 Green Globes projects and brings an unrivaled understanding of the green building landscape. Tehmina Husain has overseen numerous Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance projects and holds both GBI’s Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance (GPCP) credentials. Finally, as the CEO and president of Construction Management Association of America, Andrea Rutledge brings extensive association management experience along with a record of successful leadership development to GBI.

“The new board members each offer a unique and valuable set of experience and skills, and all are proven leaders with an expressed desire to make GBI an even stronger organization,” says Ralph Egües, chair of GBI’s nominations and governance committee. “Of course, we are delighted to be adding these three accomplished women as we continue to make progress in building a diverse board reflective of GBI’s community.”

Greenwood, Husain, and Rutledge join a multi-stakeholder board of directors featuring representatives from construction companies, architectural firms, academic institutions, NGOs, and industry. The GBI board members provide strategic direction for the organization, a 501(c)3 nonprofit incorporated in Portland, Oregon.

GBI has eight committees where volunteers oversee the organization’s education offerings, engagement, tools, standards, and other aspects of its efforts to fulfill its vision of sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings for all. Additionally, the organization conducts technical reviews of its rating systems using its ANSI-approved consensus procedures that include multiple public comment periods, a balanced consensus body, and audits completed by ANSI resulting in “approved American National Standard” status.

2021 GBI Board of Directors

Tim Atkinson, GBI immediate past chair, vice president of sales, Stimson Lumber, Portland, OR – term 2021

Stephen Del Percio, vice president and assistant general counsel, AECOM, New York, NY – term 2021

Ralph Egües, Jr., managing partner and consultant, Cruz Fox LLC, Miami, FL – term 2021

Sara Greenwood, GGP, principal, The Greenwood Consulting Group, LLC, Kansas City, MO – term 2023

Tehmina Husain, GGP, GPCP, sustainability consultant, Merrick & Company, Decatur, GA – term 2023

Charles Kibert, Ph.D., PE, GGA, GBI chair, Holland professor, Powell Center for Construction & Environment, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL – term 2023

Sydney Lindquist, global sustainability leader, Hexion, Columbus, OH – term 2021

Kerry Little, corporate sustainability manager, Arauco North America, St. Stephen, NB – term 2021

John Lister, principal, JL Architects, West Chester, PA – term 2021

Kathy Loftus, vice president, business development, e2s LLC, Windham, NH – term 2022

Donald Martin, principal, Marston Design Studio, Ball Ground, GA – term 2021

Rich Mitchell, GBI past chair, managing principal, Mackenzie, Portland, OR – term 2021

Amlan Mukherjee, Ph.D., associate professor, Michigan Technical University, Houghton, MI – term 2022

Jenna Rowe, independent consultant, Indianapolis, IN – term 2021

Andrea Rutledge, CAE, president and CEO, Construction Management Assn. of America, Vienna, VA – term 2023

Richard Schroeder, president and CEO, Cresline Pipe & Fitting Co., Evansville, IN – term 2022

Brenda Steinhauer, GGP, quality manager, W.A. Richardson Builders, Las Vegas, NV – term 2023

Tim Thiel, polyurethanes industrial marketing, Covestro, Pittsburgh, PA – term 2022

Jay Thomas, GBI past chair, vice president of sustainability, Vinyl Institute, Duxbury, MA – term 2021

Ray Tonjes, founding chair, Ray Tonjes Builder, Austin, TX – term 2021

Doug Tucker, director of industry and government relations, Mitsubishi Electric US, Suwanee, GA – term 2021